Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced Monday on Instagram he is gay, making him the first active NFL player to come out.
"What's up, people. I'm Carl Nassib. I'm at my house here in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," Nassib said in a video message. "I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest.
"I really have the best life. I got the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for. I'm a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I'm really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important."
Nassib, 28, added he hopes the "coming-out process" is no longer necessary in the future and he will donate $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit that aims to prevent suicide among LGBTQ youth.
In a written message that followed the video, Nassib said he "agonized over this moment for the last 15 years" and only recently decided to make a public announcement, thanks to the support of family and friends.
Nassib also thanked the NFL, his coaches and fellow players, some of whom commented on his announcement online. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who played with Nassib at Penn State, tweeted, "Much respect brudda." While on NFL Network, former Washington cornerback DeAngelo Hall said he's "extremely proud of Carl."
"I don't know Carl," Hall added, "but for him to unveil himself to the world the way he did, I mean, it takes courage. It takes so much strength."
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement: "The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today. Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season."
The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) also issued a statement of support for Nassib. Its president and CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis, declared his coming out a "historic reflection of the growing state of LGBTQ visibility and inclusion in the world of professional sports."
"As an accomplished athlete who is now the first out gay active player in the NFL, Carl Nassib's story will not only have a profound impact on the future of LGBTQ visibility and acceptance in sports, but sends a strong message to so many LGBTQ people, especially youth, that they too can one day grow up to be and succeed as a professional athlete like him," Ellis said.
Nassib indicated he would decline additional interviews, asking instead for privacy.
"Lastly, I hope everyone can understand that I am just one person," he wrote. "I am a lanky walk-on who is living his dream. I only have a small window to achieve greatness in my sport and I owe it to my team, coaches, and Raider fans to be completely locked in and at my best for the upcoming season."
The 6-foot-7 Nassib won the 2015 Lombardi Award, given to the nation's best college linemen or linebacker, during his lone season as a starter at Penn State.
The Cleveland Browns selected him in the third round of the 2016 draft, and after two seasons in Cleveland he was claimed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he played another two seasons and totaled 12.5 sacks. Nassib signed a three-year deal with the Raiders in March 2020 and last year started five of 14 games played.
While Nassib would become the first openly gay player to play in an NFL game, he is not the first high-level football player or active professional athlete to come out.
In 2014, shortly before he was drafted by the St. Louis Rams, Missouri defensive end Michael Sam publicly announced he is gay. Sam did not play an NFL snap - he was cut by the Rams before the start of his rookie season and was on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad for a month - and in 2015, shortly after he became the first openly gay player in the Canadian Football League, he announced he was stepping away from professional football for mental health reasons.
In 2013, Major League Soccer player Robbie Rogers revealed he is gay, and later that year NBA center Jason Collins did as well. Collins, a former first-round pick, became the first active player in one of the four major American professional sports to come out, doing so in a cover story for Sports Illustrated. Collins became a free agent months later and waited a full season before getting another contract, with the Brooklyn Nets. Collins retired in 2014.