'KING' AND 'MELO': In this August 2020 file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony (00) during the second quarter in Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/Tribune News Service