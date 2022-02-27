Chiefs announce hiring of Matt Nagy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs' coaching staff is getting the old band back together.
Or, at least one former member.
A day after Eric Bieniemy's reported return, the Chiefs announced on Friday the hire of Matt Nagy as senior assistant/quarterbacks coach.
The 43-year-old Nagy originally joined Chiefs coach Andy Reid's staff in 2013 as quarterbacks coach before being promoted in 2016 to offensive coordinator, a position he held for two seasons.
The Chicago Bears hired Nagy in 2018 as their head coach, but he was fired after the team went 6-11 this past season. In four seasons as the Bears' head coach, Nagy posted a 34-31 record, including a 12-4 mark and the NFC North divisional title in his first season in Chicago.
Back in Kansas City now, Nagy replaces former quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka, who recently left the Chiefs' coaching staff to become the New York Giants' offensive coordinator.
Kafka isn't the only Chiefs assistant coach who has left for another position this year. The Chiefs also lost cornerbacks coach Sam Madison to a similar job with the Miami Dolphins, and linebackers coach Matt House took the defensive coordinator position at LSU.