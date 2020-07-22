Playing in the NFL’s season opener gives the Chiefs and their opponents, the Houston Texans, a jump on other teams when it comes to starting training camp. And Chiefs players started reporting on Monday in Kansas City.
But unlike other years, the early arrivals didn’t check into dorms at the normal Missouri Western State University camp site, or proceed directly to team meetings.
Arriving to training camp in 2020 means being tested for COVID-19. Twice. And then being sent away.
The Chiefs rookies were scheduled to be tested Monday and Tuesday, coach Andy Reid said. It takes two negative test results to be allowed to enter the team’s facility, where training camp will be conducted this year because of the pandemic.
“From there, they get their physical, get their equipment and have some media obligations,” Reid said. “That takes a couple of days. Now we’re into four days.”
That’s when some physical training can begin, with lifting and walk-throughs. Reid said it will be 10 days, including off-days, before the Chiefs actually hit the practice turf as a team.
There will be no celebrated arrivals, or at least none in view of fans or media. And once practice begins, no spectators can attend. A fun fan atmosphere has been part of Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western for the past decade and River Falls, Wisconsin, before that.
As defending Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs were likely to draw record crowds to St. Joseph this summer.
The Chiefs are scheduled to open the NFL’s regular season on Sept. 10 at Arrowhead Stadium against the Texans in a rematch of an AFC Divisional Round game from last season.
The Chiefs have practice plans and protocols in place but don’t yet know much about their preseason schedule. On Monday, NFL.com reported the league has proposed playing just one preseason game per team, during the week of Aug. 27. This year’s preseason slate had already been trimmed from the typical four games per team to two.
The players’ union, meanwhile, wants no preseason games and allowance for a longer acclimation period.
Whatever exhibition slate emerges, Reid is confident in his team’s training camp setup — three outdoor fields and one indoors at the practice facility located at Arrowhead — and said the organization is taking the proper health and safety precautions.
“These guys are going to be tested often,” Reid said. “It’ll be good that way. There’s a responsibility for coaches and players to make sure we handle ourselves right when we’re away from it. We are still keeping as much social distance as we can. It’s a contact sport, but when there’s no contact we’re going to keep our distance.
“We’ll have our masks set up and do all the things — wash our hands — all those little fundamental things to stay on top of that. Our staff has done a phenomenal job setting everything up to try to be COVID-safe the best we can.”
The NFL and union on Monday agreed to daily COVID-19 testing during the first two weeks of camp, according to NFL.com.
After two weeks, the rate of positives for those tested — players, coaches and staff who are in close contact with the football team — will be examined, and if the rate of positive tests is below 5%, testing will move to every other day.