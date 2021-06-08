Clippers win Game 7

WINNERS: Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Reggie Jackson (1) go for the steal against Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic (51) in the first half of game seven of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on Sunday in Los Angeles, Calif. The Lakers defeated the Mavericks in Game 7. Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/Tribune News Service