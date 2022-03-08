DURHAM, N.C. — Mike Krzyzewski’s last order to a Duke basketball player at Cameron Indoor Stadium was telling guard Jeremy Roach to stop fouling North Carolina with 22.8 seconds left.
“No more,” Coach K said.
The next time down, Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. fouled again, prolonging one of the most shocking losses of his coach’s storied career.
None of it made any sense. Unranked North Carolina 94, No. 4 Duke 81. On this night. As unbelievable as the 40 minutes were that led to that score, the next 15 would be even more surreal.
Coach K and his players went back to the locker room, leaving the faithful with their sad tears. The arena remained full because of the promised postgame celebration, but the spirit that has flowed within these rafters for four decades was now gutted.
Inside the Duke locker room, Coach K was showing his distaste to a young group of Blue Devils that will never live this down. Outside in Cameron, “We Are Family” was blaring from the speakers, but nobody was singing along. Hours earlier, it had been the voices of these same 9,000 souls belting out the national anthem in unison that had cut right through Krzyzewski’s hope that he would keep his emotions in check. He wanted to stay “in character,” he said, but, “just the music, you start crying.”
Now Coach K was walking back into the building, holding his wife Mickie’s hand. He formed two huddles, one with Mickie and their three daughters, the other with his 10 grandchildren.
Then he decided to do his own thing. It was not in the program for him to go take the microphone at half-court.
“We love you!” a fan yelled.
“No, no, I don’t love me right now,” he said, his voice hoarse. “I’m sorry about this afternoon.”
They did not accept his apology.
“No, no, NO, please everyone be quiet!” he pleaded, as if truly surrounded by trusted loved ones. “Let me just say, it’s unacceptable. Today was unacceptable, but the season has been very acceptable.
“The season isn’t over, alright?”
Coach K said earlier this week that sports is the best reality TV, that he was going to just let Saturday happen and see where it would lead him. Indeed, this unscripted outburst, HIS internal disgust pouring out in public on a stage that was meant to glorify him, was an undeniably real look into the man some claim is the greatest college basketball coach of all time (like the Lakers’ LeBron James, who appeared on the pregame video, saying, “The GOAT”).
In retrospect, maybe it shouldn’t have been so surprising that Coach K’s young men, playing with the weight of 42 years on their 18-to-22-year-old shoulders, couldn’t complete the task.
“We can all be beaten by human nature,” Coach K would say later. “The ones who do it really well have a very high winning percentage against human nature.”
A legend, an immeasurable impact
John Wooden’s UCLA teams had a pretty good record against our worst impulses too.
There is no way to measure Coach K’s immeasurable impact on college basketball and American sporting culture as a whole without bringing up Wooden, who remains the GOAT inside many hearts and minds, especially in Southern California. A fresh point of comparison Saturday, given the events in Durham, was how they handled their respective retirements.
For a revered coach who has stayed around long enough to morph into a legend walking among mortals, there is no perfect way to leave the stage to someone else.
Wooden battled within himself throughout the spring of 1975 about when to tell his players. By the time the Final Four came around, rumors of his retirement were beginning to swirl, and the one thing he knew for sure was that he didn’t want them finding out from a newspaper.
To begin the week, he told his two seniors, who admirably kept the secret. And, after UCLA beat Louisville 75-74 in the national semifinal on a last-second shot in overtime by Richard Washington, Wooden decided it was time to tell the rest.
“I’m bowing out,” the 64-year-old said, his words met by silence in a locker room that normally would have been raucously celebrating advancing to Monday’s final.
But he was fine to see if the emotional jolt would motivate his team against Kentucky. Of course it did, and the Bruins beat the Wildcats 92-85 for their 10th national championship in 12 seasons, sending “The Man” as they called Wooden fittingly out on top.
By design, Wooden did not receive a season’s worth of ceremonial sendoffs, but in some small way, maybe the sport’s zealots were cheated a bit by not being able to say a more proper goodbye. He was suddenly gone, and the next generation of hungry younger coaches like North Carolina’s Dean Smith and Indiana’s Bob Knight were eager to take over.
The greatest threat to Wooden’s throne, however, remained anonymous.
That spring, as Wooden took his first steps toward a normal life with his wife, Nell, the United States Military Academy quietly hired a 28-year-old retired Army captain named Mike Krzyzewski to be its basketball coach.
Taking on the mantle
Nearly half a century later, hundreds of Duke students are walking toward the thumping heart of their campus, almost in a trance, as dark falls on Durham. It is Friday night, the eve of the end, before Coach K’s Blue Devils host North Carolina one last time.
It is tradition for Krzyzewski to welcome the students to Cameron the night before the Carolina game to listen to him speak. This time, dozens of the 96 former players who are in town are there, too, soaking up as much of their coach as they can in his final hours.
Sporting a blue Duke quarter-zip shirt and gray pants, Coach K takes the microphone and begins by covering the basics — congratulating his team for its ACC regular season title and laying out his expectations for Saturday.
“I want to ask you to make tomorrow night all about Duke,” he says. “When the other team is introduced, do not say, ‘You suck.’ ”
“BUT THEY DO!” a young man blurts out. The kids laugh.
“Don’t say it. I’m asking you not to,” Krzyzewski says. “Don’t pay attention to them. Don’t have signs that bring up stupid — I mean, they’re probably smart — things. Only Duke.”
This is the type of moment that made Coach K a beloved figure in the early 1990s as his clean-cut Blue Devils took down Jerry Tarkanian’s UNLV Runnin’ Rebels, who were already in the NCAA infractions committee’s crosshairs, and Michigan’s famed Fab Five, which would find their own NCAA reckoning down the road.
Eventually, though, Coach K’s holier-than-thou vibe — likely because fans got so tired of the Blue Devils’ consistent winning and ESPN’s love affair with all things Duke — solicited more eye rolls than appreciation, especially as Krzyzewski began to build his teams with the same “one-and-done” NBA talents as John Calipari at Kentucky.
Over four decades in Durham, Coach K had certainly spanned the eras like no other coach had and, despite everything that had changed around him, held tightly to the romantic ideals that defined college basketball back when Krzyzewski’s program grabbed the nation’s imagination.
Addressing the students, he can’t help but want them to know that Duke is still different.
“College basketball has changed a lot,” he says. “Last spring, we had four players coming back, and we had four recruits coming in, and I met with all eight of those guys, and I said, ‘I’m not accepting any transfers except for two grad transfers. You can have as many as 13 guys, but I’m not taking anybody. You’re my guys.’ ”
Coach K also wants the students to know how his retirement came to be. It started with a conversation he and Mickie had in Las Vegas. Then they convened with their three daughters who make up the family’s “starting five,” as they call it. The plan was now in place, and one of the best parts of this year was getting to tell his grandson, Michael Savarino, a Duke walk-on, that he had earned a scholarship.
“He’s just bawling his eyes out, and I’m starting to cry too,” Coach K says. “I knew then what I wanted this season to be. I wanted to be so close to my players that they all felt that way. I can tell you this has been one of the closest teams that I’ve coached. I love my team.”
Will there be another?
After John Wooden’s sudden exit, it was natural to wonder if there would ever be another like him.
If you’re into purely counting national championships — Coach K has five to Wooden’s 10 — then the answer remains no and will likely remain so into eternity.
But if you’re charting Krzyzewski’s overall impact on the game over 47 years, how much the country’s love or hate of one coach and his program colored the experience of college basketball, there’s at least an argument that Wooden has been eclipsed by Coach K as a towering figure.
“It’s hard to argue with 10 championships in 12 years. That was unprecedented and impossible to duplicate,” says ESPN analyst Jay Bilas, who played at Duke from 1982 to 1986. “But I think if you stretched it out over Wooden’s entire career, you can make the argument that Coach K had a higher level of success over a more extended period. His first time at No. 1 was my senior year in 1986, and he was No. 1 this year. He’s been No. 1 in every decade.”
For the last 75 years, one of John Wooden or Mike Krzyzewski has been manning a college basketball sideline. Could there really be another coach waiting in the wings that could captivate like them, or is Coach K the last of the lions?
Bobby Hurley, who along with Laettner was one of the faces of Duke’s back-to-back national title run, followed Coach K into coaching as many of his players have. Every day at Arizona State, Hurley is trying to build something special, something his mentor would be proud of, but it’s just hard to replicate these days.
“It certainly is a different world,” Hurley says, “just in terms of the transfer portal and now NIL. I played for my dad, who was a very hard-nosed disciplinarian type coach, then Coach K, who was very good at building connections with his players but was also very hard on you. I think you have to reach this generation a little different and be very creative in how you coach. To me, it’s more of a partnership with how I view coaching my team, getting through to them in a different way than maybe coaches were able to 20-30 years ago.”
Says Bilas, “It’s pro basketball, with the amenities they have, the facilities, the travel. They’re pro players, and now they can make money. They’re going to be paid at some point in the very near future by their institutions. Players can transfer now without penalty. Players now have rights they were denied before, and you can’t treat them the way you used to be able to treat them.”
Longevity, then, will be the biggest issue going forward.
“Wooden made $32,500 his last year. I think Coach K made that during the course of this conversation,” says CBS Sports analyst Seth Davis, who wrote “Wooden: A Coach’s Life.”
“The conversations I have with coaches now are less interviews and more like therapy. They say ‘never say never,’ but it is hard to imagine somebody doing again what Mike Krzyzewski did.”
Ready to walk away
After his apology ad-lib to kick off the postgame ceremony, Coach K got back on script for the rest of the night. But with a crushing loss fresh, he still wanted to make sure none of the Formers in particular left with any bigger worries about the state of their program.
“The brotherhood, it’s not going to go away,” he said. “We have a great succession plan.”
Jon Scheyer, one of the leaders from Duke’s 2010 national championship team and a current assistant coach, will be entrusted with the kingdom.
The pressure will be incalculably high, following this guy.
“We didn’t play well. And there are times when you didn’t either,” Coach K reminded them, getting some laughs.
“Hopefully today for this program right now is a great learning experience. First of all, look what you’re a part of. Are you kidding me? We need to fight for Duke, we need to fight for the brotherhood, and we need to fight with all our might the rest of this season.
“Then I’ll be ready to get the hell out of here.”