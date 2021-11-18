Coach K's grandson, star freshman Paolo Banchero face charges related to DWI

DURHAM, N.C. — Two Duke basketball players face charges in Orange County following a driving while impaired arrest early Sunday morning.
According to court records, Michael Savarino, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, was arrested for DWI while star freshman Paolo Banchero is charged with aiding and abetting DWI.
The N.C. Highway Patrol made the arrest in Orange County at 1:10 a.m. Sunday.
“We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men’s basketball team,” Krzyzewski said in a statement released by Duke athletics to the N&O. “Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials.”
The 20-year-old Savarino has a court date on Dec. 9 on his DWI charge. Banchero, who just turned 19 last Friday, has a Dec. 8 court date.
Their status for Tuesday night’s home game with Gardner-Webb is uncertain.
N.C. Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Christopher Knox told the News & Observer that Savarino was stopped for a stop sign violation while driving on Bushy Cook Road outside Hillsborough. The officer observed signs of impairment and Savarino was taken into custody. A breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol content of .08.
A copy of the arrest report and corresponding citations, obtained from Orange County District Court, confirmed Knox’s statement, and showed the responding officer administered two breathalyzer tests to Savarino, who was driving a white 2017 Jeep SUV registered to Banchero.
Savarino was charged with DWI, driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21 and the stop sign violation.
Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting DWI and released at the site of the traffic stop. According to the citation, Banchero was a passenger in the back seat.
Aiding and abetting a DWI in North Carolina can be charged when a person knowingly turns over their own vehicle to someone who is impaired or fails to prevent an impaired person from getting behind the wheel.
According to the arrest report, police released Savarino into the custody of Grayson Scherer at 3:23 a.m. Duke’s media guide lists Scherer as one of 14 team managers.
Savarino is the son of Debbie Krzyzewski Savarino, who is the oldest daughter of Krzyzewski and his wife, Mickie. Debbie Savarino is an assistant athletics director at Duke.
Michael Savarino joined the Blue Devils as a walk-on in 2019 and was elevated to a scholarship player this past offseason. He saw his first game action of this season on Friday night, playing four minutes in Duke’s 82-56 win over Army West Point at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Banchero was named the ACC’s preseason player of the year and is projected to be one of the top picks in next summer’s NBA Draft if he leaves school after one season at Duke, as expected.
Banchero scored 18 points with seven rebounds in Duke’s 67-56 win over Campbell on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Savarino did not play in the game.