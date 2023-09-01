COCO STRETCHES: Coco Gauff of the United States returns a shot against Mirra Andreeva during their Women's Singles Second Round match on day two of the 2023 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 30, 2023, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/Tribune News Service