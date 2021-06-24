Collectors stores clean up during trading-card boom

COLLECTORS: 1,000,000 Baseball Cards owner Wally Militzer, left, speaks with customer Arthur Cassidy from Florissant about some old baseball cards he brought to the store to sell in Ballwin, Missouri, June 15. "We didn't have internet when I was a kid so I collected cards," Cassidy said. During the pandemic, interest in collectable cards has increased and stores are trying to keep up. Daniel Shular/St. Louis Post-Dispatch