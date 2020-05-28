College football gatekeepers walking fine line on return to normalcy

Every FBS university president, conference commissioner and athletic director is starting to feel pressure from two of the most important, yet diametrically opposed forces amid a COVID-19 pandemic.
Imagine being in a major decision-making position, and trying to balance the safety of athletes against the economic necessity of playing college football. That’s a dilemma for which there are no easy answers, but it’s no surprise the Southeastern Conference was the first Power 5 league to sign off last week on a June 8 gradual re-opening phase for athletes to voluntarily return to restricted workouts, followed by the Big 12 setting June 15 for its re-opening.
Some like Ohio State, Louisville and Wyoming announced return dates for their individual school, not waiting for their conferences to make an official announcement. Florida State AD David Coburn says the Seminoles have no definitive return day, but are planning for a “safe and sustainable return” at some point in June.
Most of the remainder of FBS schools are still in a holding pattern, with many likely to provide updates this week. Barring unforeseen changes, UCF senior associate athletic director John Heisler said the Knights will likely allow an undetermined number of football, men’s and women’s basketball players – with strict safety measures in place — to voluntarily return to campus on June 1 for workouts with trainers on site and no coaches.
All this sounds like a positive sign for college football to maybe begin the season on time for an August 26 kickoff, but the truth is the sport’s ability to play on schedule is as horribly unpredictable as it was when the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March.
Everybody in a leadership position is hesitant to commit to anything beyond a gradual return to workouts right now, and for good reason. There are myriad layers of this COVID-19 onion to peel back, too many hypothetical situations and likely game-plan readjustments.
How does the Pac-12 proceed with California being among the most precarious coronavirus states? If you’re ACC commissioner John Swofford, you better tread carefully after learning the state of North Carolina – where four league schools are headquartered – just had a record number of coronavirus infections (1,107) on Saturday.
Check out this statement from Florida AD Scott Stricklin after the SEC issued its official June 8 return: “Our student athlete wellness group has been working for some time with UF Health officials on a plan to integrate our student athletes back on campus. They have developed a gradual phasing program, so that we don’t have an influx of a large number of student athletes training at once. Football, volleyball and soccer teams will returns in phases within those teams in the month of June.”
Notice the lack of specifics with regard to numbers. Do the quarterbacks/receivers/running backs have a 10-11:30 a.m. time slot? Is it done by position group or first-come, first-serve sign-ups? What’s the limit on players conditioning at the same time? Will there by a 30-minute sanitization period in-between workouts?
That’s just a tiny sampling of all the health protocols that must be ironed out at schools across the country, many with different re-opening times. And this is just the first phase of a potential re-entry, never mind about the far bigger decisions about when preseason practice might start or whether fans will be allowed to attend games.
Iowa State just announced it will limit seating at Jack Trice Stadium to 30,000 for the 2020 season, just under half capacity. The Cyclones, who already have 22,000 season-ticket holders, may adjust that number up or down at a later date.
Nothing can be etched in stone in these unprecedented circumstances. What may seem doable now may be impossible in two months, or vice versa.
It’s no wonder college administrators working remotely are feeling the heat, making sure they don’t come across as insensitive or greedy as they make their way through a COVID-19 minefield.
“How can we do this to make it work?” Heisler said. “How often do you have to test people? I think a big part of this for everybody is whatever your plan is, a huge part has to be educational. (Student-athletes) got to adhere to what this is all about. You can’t just up and go to Fort Lauderdale for the weekend after returning to campus. You have to adhere to the plan. You can’t go rogue.”
Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity was equally cautious, sounded a similar warning about when pads might be thumping again and players strictly following set protocol. With the Bulldogs set to open Monday September 7 against Virginia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, he wasn’t ready to speculate on a return to preseason practice.
“If we prove that we can successfully conduct voluntary workouts without problems, we could be able to start the season on time,” McGarity said in an e-mail to the Times-Union. “But it is essential for the student-athletes to adhere to ‘best practices’ when they are away from our facilities during this voluntary workout time frame. Failure to follow through with these guidelines will only set us back and jeopardize the year.”
No league has a greater reputation of equating football to religion like the SEC. If any conference can be deemed a favorite to push the envelope on a return to business as usual, the SEC would be anybody’s first choice.
But these aren’t normal times. For the first time since 1943, when eight of 12 SEC schools chose not to play football due to World War II, the 2020 season could see a dramatic shift in scheduling due to unforeseen COVID-19 circumstances.
What happens if there’s a second wave of the coronavirus? How many players on one team would have to test positive for a game to get canceled? Is it right for schools to stage a football game if the host team is reluctant to have any fans in its stadium?
Dave Hart, who served as AD at East Carolina, FSU, Alabama and Tennessee, says he has “empathy’ for what his former colleagues are enduring. He still acts in an advisory role to many current ADs.
“The calls I get now are somber in nature,” said Hart, who lives in Mount Pleasant, S.C. “Sometimes you hang up the phone and just go, ‘Wow.’ Many young people sitting in that AD chair are shellshocked. The complexities are so frequent and they keep piling up. No one anticipated we’d ever be dealing with this pandemic and all the ramifications.
“I believe we’ll play football at some point. But if we didn’t play football, that’s Armageddon for even the richest of programs.”
It’s easy for fans sitting at home lusting for football on TV to simply say, “Come on, let ‘em play.” But when you have to answer for a decision that backfires, and possibly leaves schools subject to liability, it’s a different mindset.
“When we put our #1 priority first, the decisions become much easier,” said UCF athletic director Danny White via email. “Our student-athletes – their health, well-being and success – will always drive our decisions, especially in challenging times like these.”
Safety first, that’s easy to say. But when safety first potentially comes at a cost of schools forfeiting millions of dollars in lost revenue – money needed to fund an athletic program – that’s a tough balancing act.
Let’s be honest: not many of us would want to be the one making that call.