School and sports officials are determined to hold a fall high school sports season, so long as students are learning in their classrooms this year in some fashion.
Planning for the season, which is likely to be delayed, continues despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty over whether schools will be open in the coming months. Numerous questions remain, including when the season will start, what rule modifications will be put in place for social distancing, whether masks need to be worn, whether locker rooms will be used and whether spectators can attend, but the goal remains to play a season.
“I’m optimistic we’re going to be playing sports because we’re successfully playing (youth) sports right now,” Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference executive director Glenn Lungarini said. “Softball, baseball, tennis, lacrosse, soccer, volleyball — all these things are happening successfully.”
The CIAC is planning to announce plans for the fall season by Aug. 3, which will likely follow the state’s decision regarding the status of schools for the upcoming year. Multiple options are being explored, including opening schools five days per week, keeping students at home for online learning and a hybrid of the two.
Nearby states have pushed back the start of fall scholastic sports with New Jersey moving its start date to Sept. 14 with an Oct. 1 start for games in most sports. New York high schools will be able to start practicing Sept. 21 and Massachusetts moved its practice start date to Sept. 14.
While Connecticut has one of the lowest coronavirus transmission rates in the U.S., there has been a recent uptick in numbers among older children and teenagers. In cases identified from July 12-18, older children and teenagers made up 60 of 425 cases, or 14 %. Since the pandemic began, older children and teens have accounted for a little over 3% of total cases in the state.
Even though Connecticut is in a good place as far as coronavirus transmission rates are concerned, that could change, and the concern is that sports could potentially exacerbate the spread of the virus, especially if people are asymptomatic.
Dr. Sten Vermund, a pediatrician and epidemiologist who is the dean of the Yale School of Public Health, suggested intramural play rather than teams playing other teams. But others feel, with proper protocol in place, sports — even football, which is classified as higher risk — can be played in some fashion.
Social distancing, masks, hygiene, keeping activities outdoors and keeping groups small are all barriers to combat virus transmission but it’s not possible to do that with all sports, especially those designated higher risk.
“Sports violate a number of those,” said Vermund, who has been advising the Connecticut Association of Independent Schools as well as the state department of education. “There are indoor sports, so you can’t tick that box. There are crowded sports with many people in close proximity so you can’t tick that box. You can’t wear masks in many sports; you can’t tick that box. The whole concept of hygiene is kind of irrelevant on the sports field.
“At the end of the day, physical distancing is not possible. That’s why we’ve had some sports outbreaks in which teams have gotten infected at high rates because we’re not able to maintain the sort of mantra of the big five (principles) of risk reduction.”
Guidelines and protocol to mitigate the potential spread of the virus are being established by the CIAC, working with the Connecticut State Medical Society’s Sports Medicine Committee, other state agencies and high school sports entities. Dr. Stephanie Arlis-Mayor, chief of athletic medicine at Yale Health, is advising the CIAC as the head of the Connecticut State Medical Society’s Sports Medicine Committee.
“I think we’re going to do our best to bring high school sports back with very significant adherence to risk mitigation protocols,” she said. “The thing I emphasize over and over again is that this is fluid. Working with this for the past three months, every single day, our decisions change around this every day.”
Dr. Elizabeth Gardner, the head of orthopedic surgery for Yale athletics, said she can see both sides of the issue, especially if kids are going back to school.
“One can understand why there is logic to say that if kids are able to be in school safely, to take that one step further to have them participating outside in sports,” Gardner said. “The problem with this is the asymptomatic transmission and whether or not athletics becomes a venue for that to spread across the community. That’s the concern.
“We know from our public health experts what we need to do to try to prevent that. The problem is that’s often not consistent with sports.”
Currently, high school sports in Connecticut are slated to start Aug. 17 with football conditioning, with other sports starting Aug. 27. Games are supposed to start Sept. 10. Lungarini said Friday the start of full practice and first date of contests will likely be affected.
Vermund, however, remains concerned once teams start traveling.
“The fact that we’re one of the five best states in the country (for coronavirus transmission rates), maybe the best state, and we’ve got people coming in for summer vacation, people coming into colleges from overseas and multiple states, we’ve got boarding schools bringing people in from all over — we’re going to have some different dynamics come August-September that may require a thoughtful caution before we just launch into full-fledged scholastic sports,” Vermund said.
“It’s not unreasonable to think about an intramural year where if somebody on the football team or soccer introduces the virus, then it limits the outbreak to a single school, a single team, rather than cross-infecting other schools and teams.”
Both Lungarini and Arlis-Mayor said that without structured high school sports, athletes would likely continue to participate in their club sports anyways in the fall.
“Sports is already happening in Connecticut and it’s happening successfully,” Lungarini said. “High school kids are already playing sports. We would be more restrictive than what the state guidelines are. Right now, nothing is stopping an AAU lacrosse team from going to Delaware and playing a tournament this weekend. We have the ability to say we aren’t sanctioning any out of state play and you can’t go.
“We would arguably provide a much more restricted experience.”