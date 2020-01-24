HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police issued a warrant for former NFL player Antonio Brown after an alleged battery and burglary at his home on Tuesday, which resulted in the arrest of his trainer, Glenn Holt.
Brown, 31, faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief less than $1,000, according to Hollywood Police spokesman Officer Christian Lata.
Police responded to a 911 call alleging battery around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, and issued the warrant around 9:30 p.m. The alleged victim told officers he was battered by Brown and Holt.
Police were unable to speak with Brown on Tuesday, who had not yet been charged and has yet to be arrested.
Holt, 35, was taken into custody and charged with one count of burglary with battery, Lata said.
He was booked into Broward’s jail shortly after 9 p.m., records show.
Holt’s arrest report says there was a disagreement between movers and Brown about some of his possessions and the keys to the moving truck, WPLG-Ch. 10 reported.
Police said Brown initially refused to pay the $4,000 fee to have the items released to him, so the driver left, according to WPLG-Ch. 10. The driver told authorities that Brown threw a rock at the truck as he was leaving.
Police were called to Brown’s house on Estate Oak Circle several times in the past month to deal with spats between him and his live-in girlfriend of eight years and the mother of three of his children.
Last week, Brown cursed at Hollywood cops and waved a bag of gummy candies shaped like penises at officers.
Hollywood police last week returned $5,000 to Brown that was meant for kids’ football.
Citing “an irreparable rift” between police and Brown, they gave him back his money after they said he treated them “with disrespect and disdain.”