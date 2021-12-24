MIAMI — With the NHL shut down until after Christmas due to spiking COVID-19 cases and the Miami Dolphins playing on the road the next two weeks, the Miami Heat are the only professional sports show in town for the next week. The Heat opened a four-game homestand Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers that continues with games Thursday against the Detroit Pistons, Sunday against the Orlando Magic and Dec. 28 against the Washington Wizards.
And while the NBA has continued to deal with rising cases of its own — more than 70 players were in the league’s health and safety protocols as of Tuesday, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Trae Young, among others — the fan experience at a Heat game, for now, is remaining the same.
COVID-19 protocols for fans attending games at FTX Arena are remaining the same for the time being. The arena already had a mask policy in place for everyone over the age of 2 regardless of vaccination status, one that will be more strictly enforced. The only time the mask is allowed to not cover the mouth and nose is while eating at your seat or at designated areas around the arena.
The Heat do not require testing or proof of vaccination to attend games except for seats within 15 feet of the court, which the Heat have labeled the “Red Zone.” The current estimation for “Red Zone” seats at FTX Arena is about 700.
For that group, guests have three options: Show proof of full vaccination, show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or take a rapid antigen test at the arena for $40. This is an NBA requirement, not one created by the Heat.
A no bag policy remains in effect at FTX Arena to start the upcoming season although exceptions will be made for small bags as well as medical and infant bags.
The rules are basically the same at Sunrise’s FLA Live Arena, home of the Florida Panthers.
The only difference: Masks are only recommended, not required, at FLA Live Arena.
The no bag and no cash policies are virtually identical at both venues.
But it will be a little bit until the Panthers are playing at home again. The NHL is shutting down its season from Wednesday through Sunday after spiking COVID-19 cases had already resulted in nine of the league’s 32 teams to be shut down for the week.
“Players will report back to their Clubs on Dec. 26, which shall be used for testing, practice and/or travel only,” reads a joint statement from the NHL and NHL Players Association released late Monday night. “Upon return from the Holiday Break to team facilities, no individual in the team’s Traveling Party shall enter the facility (other than for testing purposes) until they have a negative test result. Any practice scheduled for Dec. 26 must begin after 2 p.m. local time.”
The Panthers’ next home game is now Dec. 29 against the New York Rangers.
And at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Dolphins and the site of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal between the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs on Dec. 31, the lone recommendation is that attendees wear masks while in indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
However, the stadium’s COVID-19 updates page also notes that “based on trends and regulatory guidance, we will continue making adjustments to these measures, which may change at any time without notice.”
The Dolphins only have one more home game left in the regular season, their Jan. 9 finale against the New England Patriots.
While the NHL has temporarily put its season on hold, the NBA has no such plans to do the same right now.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday during an appearance on ESPN’s “NBA Today” that the season will continue on as planned. The league has so far postponed just seven games.
“Frankly, we’re having trouble coming up with what the logic would be behind pausing right now,” Silver said. “As we look through these cases literally ripping through the country right now, putting aside the rest of the world, I think we’re finding ourselves where we sort of knew we were going to get to for the past several months — and that is that this virus will not be eradicated and we’re going to have to learn to live with it. That’s what we’re experiencing in the league right now."