COVID-19 outbreak on Wisconsin forces cancellation of game vs. Nebraska

Wisconsin has become the first Big Ten football team to have its just-started season affected by COVID-19.
Because of a team outbreak – including a positive test for coach Paul Chryst – the Badgers have canceled their game Saturday against Nebraska.
The team will suspend all activities for seven days, the university announced Wednesday. The Big Ten schedule does not allow room for makeup games, so Saturday's game will not be rescheduled.
It's the 37th college football game involving an FBS team that has been canceled or postponed this season.
As of Wednesday morning, 12 people within the football program had tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous five days, according to a news release. Six players and six staff members, including Chryst, tested positive with additional results pending.
Athletic director Barry Alvarez said during a Wednesday news conference that Wisconsin decided to cancel the game and pause football activities despite the team not surpassing the Big Ten positivity rate thresholds for automatic cancellation. He said Wisconsin had one positive test last week and the others came after Friday's opening game against Illinois.
"We just felt with the number of positives in that short of a timeline, the chancellor and I thought we have an issue and we have to make a decision to get our arms around this to control the COVID environment now before it got out of hand," Alvarez said.
Wisconsin's next scheduled game is at home against Purdue on Nov. 7, but that also could be in jeopardy because players who test positive must sit out at least 21 days per Big Ten protocols. Coaches must remain in isolation for 10 days.
According to multiple reports, quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive the day after the Badgers beat Illinois, 45-7, in Madison, Wis.
Illinois said earlier this week it will continue not to reveal whether athletes tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, coach Lovie Smith said the Illini were "clean" and prepared to play Purdue on Saturday in Champaign.
Purdue was without head coach Jeff Brohm, who tested positive, for its season opener last Saturday against Iowa. He's expected to return to the sideline this weekend.
Every Big Ten team undergoes daily rapid antigen testing. Those who test positive have their statuses confirmed with a more reliable polymerase chain reaction (PCR) nasal swab test.
If a team's test positivity rate is greater than 5% and its population positivity rate – including coaches and on-field staff – is greater than 7.5%, its next game is canceled and considered a no-contest. Neither team records a win or loss.
Wisconsin fell into the Big Ten's orange/red category for determining play, meaning the test positivity rate fell between 2% and 5% and the population positivity rate was greater than 7.5%. Teams falling in that category "must proceed with caution and enhance COVID-19 prevention," such as changing practice and meeting schedules and considering the "viability of continuing with scheduled competition," according to Big Ten protocol.
Chryst said he feels well physically and his Tuesday morning antigen test was negative, but a subsequent PCR test showed a positive result for him and other staff members.
He was shown frequently during Friday's game without his mask on properly. He vowed to be more consistent in the future.
Chryst said there's a sense of "disappointment."
"We wanted the opportunity for the players to play," Chryst said. "I understand and support why we're not."
Alvarez said his latest test results should come back Thursday morning.
Big Ten presidents and chancellors in August voted to postpone the season with the idea of resuming in the spring. The Pac-12 also postponed, citing COVID-19 concerns.
Both conferences reversed course and joined the three other Power Five conferences that decided to play as scheduled this fall with mostly conference-only seasons.
The Big Ten's season of nine games in nine weeks, culminating with the conference title game and other division crossover matchups, allows for no weeks off or time for makeups.
The division champions will be determined by winning percentage, with a minimum of six games played.
COVID-19 cases have surged throughout the nation in recent weeks, and Wisconsin has become a hot spot. Gov. Tony Evers said Monday the state is facing an "urgent crisis."
The Wisconsin health department on Tuesday reported 5,262 new cases and 64 deaths, both single-day records for the state, and a daily positivity rate of 31.8%. That surge has put a strain on hospitals.
The country's seven-day average of reported cases hit its highest level Tuesday, according to the Washington Post, topping 70,000. Twenty-nine states reported record numbers of infections in the last week.
Nationwide, more than 227,000 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.