Cowboys' Dalton going on COVID-19 list

DALLAS – Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton will miss a second straight game, but it won't be because he isn't cleared from the concussion he suffered Oct. 25.
Dalton will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, sources told The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday. Ben DiNucci is not necessarily in line to make his second career NFL start, however, as a Sunday matchup with the undefeated Steelers (7-0) looms in Arlington. The Pittsburgh native and rookie seventh-round pick struggled in last Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dalton is dealing with symptoms, sources said.
ESPN first reported Dalton's placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
It is possible, if not likely, the Cowboys will start Cooper Rush this weekend. He only recently joined their practice squad, but he served as Dak Prescott's backup from 2017 to 2019 and has more experience with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. At the very least, Dallas coaches have a decision to make prior to Wednesday's practice.
DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert, an October addition, are the only quarterbacks on the Cowboys' 53-man roster.