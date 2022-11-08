GIBBS/NASCAR: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, poses with his father, Coy Gibbs and mother, Heather Gibbs after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5, 2022, in Avondale, Arizona. Coy Gibbs died, Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. He was 49. Meg Oliphant/Getty Images/Tribune News Service