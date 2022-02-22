CLEVELAND - On a weekend meant to celebrate 75 years of basketball greatness, an old rivalry briefly won out over pleasantries.
The boos rained down on Stephen Curry and wife, Ayesha, when they took the stage during All-Star Saturday night to promote their new television show, animosity borne of four straight NBA Finals matchups between the two-time MVP's Golden State Warriors and the hometown Cavaliers. The boos came again during All-Star Game introductions Sunday and then again at halftime, when Curry was honored alongside the other members of the NBA's 75th anniversary team. Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and LeBron James enjoyed loud ovations, but the Rocket Mortgage Field House crowd wasn't ready to forgive Curry for the pain he inflicted during his three championship runs from 2015 to 2018.
But Curry, who was born in nearby Akron, took the razzing with good humor, alternating between awkward laughter and expressions of gratitude while onstage. Once play tipped off, the 33-year-old sharpshooter got straight to work doing what he does better than anyone in the sport's history: draining 3-pointers.
By halftime, he had 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting from deep. By night's end, Curry had converted the home crowd, soaking in cheers as he scored a game-high 50 points and hit an All-Star Game record 16 3-pointers on 27 attempts to claim his first Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP award. James, captain of Team LeBron James, added 24 points, six rebounds and eight assists and hit a deep turnaround jumper to clinch a 163-160 win over Team Kevin Durant.
"It's pretty special being back in Ohio and playing with the best guys in the league and celebrating the highest level of basketball," Curry said. "Obviously this trophy has a very special meaning honoring Kobe, Gigi and everyone who was lost two years ago. Very humbled. Very blessed."
The victory marked the fifth straight win for James as an all-star captain, and it came as no surprise given that the Los Angeles Lakers forward's team had four former MVPs - James, Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic - in the starting lineup. Durant's team was at a disadvantage with its captain sidelined by injury for the second straight season, but Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid held down the fort with a team-high 36 points in a losing effort.
While Curry stole the show with his ostentatious play, he donned an understated navy jacket during a halftime ceremony that honored the top 75 players of in NBA history. More than 40 members of the team showed up in person, walking down a makeshift red carpet to a raised circular stage, while other living members who opted not to attend appeared in video cameos on the scoreboard. Bryant and the other deceased members of the team were honored with portraits on the big screen.
The elaborate halftime show featured an introduction from Spike Lee, a montage narrated by Forest Whitaker and an extended video highlighting activist efforts by Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson.
"When you hit that diamond anniversary, it's time to shine," Lee said.
The NBA introduced the 75th anniversary team members by position - forwards, then centers, then guards - and saved Jordan for last. The six-time champion, who now owns a NASCAR team, made a surprise appearance after attending the Daytona 500 earlier Sunday.
Russell stayed home because of coronavirus concerns, Durant missed out after a death in the family, and Larry Bird was absent for unexplained reasons. But Johnson, Abdul-Jabbar, Robertson, Jerry West, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon, Isiah Thomas and Allen Iverson were among the legends on hand.
Chris Paul, who earned his 12th all-star selection and participated in the halftime celebration, played just two minutes after the Phoenix Suns announced he had suffered a right thumb fracture that will sideline him for at least six weeks.
Curry looked loose from the early going, laughing with James and Antetokounmpo as the trio waited backstage during introductions. The halftime show, which followed a similar 50th anniversary team celebration in Cleveland in 1997, appeared to kick Curry into high gear. During a two-minute stretch early in the third quarter, the NBA's career 3-point leader hit five straight 3-pointers, backing up near midcourt as his teammates kept feeding him. Later in the period, Curry launched a 3-pointer and turned his back on the basket before the ball swished through.
"It's fun [to get in the zone]," Curry said. "It's obviously a lot of reps and a lot of work and the freedom to just be creative and have fun with it. When I get going, the energy picks up."
The unprecedented shooting display saw Curry shatter Paul George's all-star record of nine 3-pointers in 2016. Team LeBron won the first quarter 47-45 but trailed for much of the second and third before Curry, James and Antetokounmpo closed out the win. With just one more 3-pointer, Curry would have broken Anthony Davis's All-Star Game record of 52 points in 2017.
"I tried," a smiling Curry said as he clutched his crystal-like MVP trophy. "I tried."