ARLINGTON, Texas — That the Dallas Cowboys were a defense-led team was first made evident in training camp when the offense rarely made any plays in practice.
Now, this was a returning offense that finished first in the NFL in yards and points in 2021 and was led by quarterback Dak Prescott, who set a franchise record with 37 touchdown passes.
Certainly, the loss receiver Amari Cooper and a young offensive line played a role, but the defense was like “Remember the Titans” for much of camp: “Don’t let them gain another yard.”
Few touchdowns were scored by Prescott and the Cowboys offense in practice.
Well, what we saw from Oxnard has been on full display through the first seven games of the season.
While the offense has struggled to score the defense has led the way to 5-2 start, capped by Sunday’s second-half bludgeoning of the Detroit Lions in a 24-6 victory at AT&T Stadium.
Down 6-3 at halftime, the Cowboys forced five turnovers in the second half, including a whopping four in the fourth quarter.
Prescott’s return to the starting lineup after missing the last five games with a fractured right thumb garnered most of the headlines leading up to the game but it was the defense that stole the show, again.
The return of Doomsday?
Let Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tell it, the defense is the main attraction for the Cowboys and maybe more so than any team in franchise history, including three Super Bowl team clubs under his watch in 1992, 1993 and 1995.
“The turnovers were made with relentless belief,” Jones said. “They knew they were going to get a play or make a play. They got the opportunity and took advantage of it.”
One year after leading the NFL in turnovers, the Cowboys are pacing the NFL in sacks with 29 on the season after recording five against the Lions. The 29 sacks equal their highest total since 1987.
They are creeping back up the list in turnovers with two interceptions and three fumbles Sunday. The five takeaways are the most since their five against the New York Giants in 2013.
“I don’t know if I have seen a defense that is influencing the team any more than this team has, even the very best ones,” Jones said. “There is a high level of talent out there. There is a high competence level. They are well coached. There is a good mix of some veterans a lot of young players and they are getting more confident and they are getting better every day. This defense bears up on em.”
And runs them down.
The biggest turning point on Sunday came when the Lions, down 10-6, were seemingly on the brink of taking the lead after a 17-yard pass from Jared Goff to tight end Brock Wright. It appeared to be an easy touchdown but linebacker Micah Parsons went from rushing the quarterback to relentless pursuit and tackled Wright at the 1.
Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence forced a fumble on the next play.
Instead of taking a 13-10 lead, it was the beginning of the end for the Lions as they turned the ball over on the next four drives.
“It was huge, they were bringing the ball downfield and for Micah to have that type of energy and effort on that play to stop him at the 1-yard line it just gave us another opportunity to get the ball back,” Lawrence said. “That type of energy goes a long way, it’s contagious around the whole room and we’re just going to keep it going.”
Said Parsons: “At first I thought he scored, I didn’t think I’d make it. I sat down with [defensive coordinator Dan] Quinn this past weekend, he was talking to me about plays I could make just using my speed, knowing that it’s my superpower. We just had that father-son talk this week and he challenged me and I told him if you challenge me I’ll never let you down.”
Parsons, who has a team-high seven sacks on the season, has led the way all season and is a favorite to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year Honors.
He is also the new face of the Cowboys, replacing Prescott.
Prescott doesn’t need to gamble on offense.
And with the way the defense is playing, the Cowboys need Prescott to simply add to what they have going and not mess it up.
Prescott knows as much.
Although his stats were solid, he completed 19 of 25 passes for 207 yards with one touchdowns pass and no interceptions, Prescott knows he took a few too many chances on Sunday and got away with it.
“I felt like I had the spin and the confidence that I’ve always had,” Prescott said. “Some of those throws were just overconfident in a sense. I’ve got to guard against that because sometimes it can lead to turnovers. The last thing I’m trying to do is put this team in a bad position because I’m overconfident. When you have a defense like this, you have to continue to go through the reads and take a check down here or there and it will pay off.”
Prescott also knows the team has a chance to be special after watching how they played behind backup Cooper Rush, winning four of the last five games with the formula of a strong defense and dominant running game.
It is important that he brings the big play back to the passing game.
But it’s also important that he doesn’t mess up the good thing the Cowboys have going.
“It was important for me to see that and recognize that,” Prescott said. “Don’t try to do to much. We got a helluva running game. We got a defense that can force turnovers and a great special teams that is aggressive. It is great just being a part of it. I am just trying to play my role to give this team the best chance to win.”
And that is what excites Jones and the Cowboys the most.
They know the defense has a chance to be special.
If Prescott can add to that by making plays in the passing game, the road is clear for them to possibly contend for a Super Bowl title for the first time since their last championship in 1995.
“I don’t believe there is any question about that,” Jones said. “One of the complementary things we talk about with an outstanding defense is you can be a little more risky on offense. When you know this defense is playing at the level it is playing at and you can count on them stopping them like today and get the turnovers.
“There is no question it is going to make us better.”
Prescott just needs to add to it and not mess it up.