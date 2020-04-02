Dayton’s dream basketball season ended abruptly

WE'LL NEVER KNOW: In this January file photo, Dayton's Obi Toppin rises up for a basket against Virginia Commonwealth at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. Dayton won, 79-65. Enjoying a stellar season before the NCAA canceled play due to COVID-19 concerns, Dayton had a real shot of making it to the sweet-16 in the March Madness basketball tournament. Andy Lyons/Getty Images/Tribune News Service