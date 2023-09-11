Derek Jeter offers young Yankees advice during Old-Timers’ Day debut

NEW YORK — Hours before the 75th Old-Timers’ Day kicked off at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, a 20-year-old sought out the franchise’s stars of yesteryear.
Jasson Domínguez, who hopes to cement a similar legacy for himself, had a chance to introduce himself to Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada and Andy Pettitte. Oswald Peraza, meanwhile, seemed giddy over Jeter’s Old-Timers’ Day debut after meeting the former shortstop last year.
“Derek Jeter, for me, was my favorite player,” the 23-year-old Peraza, a shortstop by trade, told the Daily News. “This day, for me, is incredible. I’m very happy.”
It was clear that Anthony Volpe, the Yankees’ actual shortstop and a fan of the team while growing up in New Jersey, is not the only Baby Bomber who grew up idolizing Jeter. But the one-time captain specifically talked about the 22-year-old rookie on Saturday.
Jeter offered a positive review when asked about Volpe.
“I haven’t sat down and watched a lot of full games, but I’ve seen a lot of highlights,” Jeter said. “The thing that probably stands out the most just from talking with different coaches is the fact that whether he’s had an up and down game or week or month offensively, he doesn’t take it to the defensive side. That says a lot about his maturity, but he’s going to get better. It all comes with experience. I think he’s handled himself. It’s tough to play here in New York as a young player when expectation levels are high. But from everything I can tell, the way he handles himself is what stands out the most.”
Volpe and Jeter posed for a photo together before the day came to an end.
While Volpe has had a full season to develop as a major leaguer, the likes of Domínguez, Peraza, Everson Pereira, 22, and Austin Wells, 24, were promoted more recently. If the Yankees’ wildest dreams come true, the youngsters will form a contingent as successful as the Core Four that Jeter was a part of.
That group also included Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada and Mariano Rivera, who shared a podium with Jeter on Saturday.
Jeter, a Hall of Famer, five-time champion, and member of the 3,000-hit club, debuted at age 21 in 1995 before locking down a roster spot the following season. He spent much of his 20s in New York City’s spotlight, so he knows what the Yankees’ newcomers are going through as they adjust to life in the majors.
His advice?
“Have fun,” Jeter said. “What I’ve told young players, even during my career when they come up, is it’s the same game. There’s just more people in the stands. I think sometimes you get up to this level, you try to do things a little bit differently. But you have to be yourself. Don’t try to do something that you’re not accustomed to. But you have to enjoy yourself and try to improve each and every day. Bottom line here is you've got to win, so that’s the thing you should be focused on.”
Jeter, meanwhile, seemed to be enjoying his first Old-Timers’ Day, which did not feature a game for him to play in.
“Nope,” Jeter rapidly responded when the Core Four was asked if anyone wanted to suit up on Saturday, but he appeared to be having a good time.
His one critique of Old-Timers’ Day?
“I’m working on rebranding the name,” the 49-year-old joked before turning slightly serious.
“I run into New Yorkers every day,” Jeter continued, “and they’ll say thank you for the championships that we won. So it is a special feeling to be here at Yankee Stadium, introduced at the game formerly known as Old-Timers’ Day.”