Detroit powers all-female Indy 500 race team

ALL-FEMALE TEAM: In this January 2020 fie photo, Simona De Silvestro, test and development driver for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, pictured with the Porsche 9XX Electric Formula E car on the occasion of the presentation of the new Porsche Taycan, at Dock 10 Studios in Manchester, England. De Silvestro is a member of all-female Indy race team. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images for Porsche/Tribune News Service