Djokovic DQ'd after ball accidentally hits line judge in throat

APOLOGETIC: Novak Djokovic of Serbia and a tournament official tend to a linesperson who was struck with a ball by Djokovic against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain (not pictured) on day seven of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Sept 6 in Flushing Meadows, New York. Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters