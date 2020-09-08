Djokovic DQ'd after ball accidentally hits line judge in throat

NEW YORK - World number one Novak Djokovic was sensationally disqualified in the U.S. Open fourth round on Sunday after striking a line judge with a ball following a point during the first set of his match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.
Djokovic was becoming frustrated after squandering three set points when Carreno Busta served at 4-5, 0-40, then suffering a fall. Having dropped serve to trail 5-6, he swatted a ball reasonably hard to the back of the court, inadvertently striking a female line judge in her throat.
With the line judge screaming out in pain as she fell to the ground, a horrified Djokovic ran over to her and apologised.
Tournament referee Soeren Friemel came out on to the Arthur Ashe Stadium and spoke to chair umpire Aurelie Tourte and Andreas Egli, the Grand Slam supervisor, before a long chat with the 33-year-old Serb, a three-time former U.S. Open winner.
Djokovic was clearly making the point that he had not intended to hit the official and was overheard to say “she doesn’t have to go to hospital for this."
After 12 minutes of pleading, Djokovic’s fate was sealed.
The Grand Slam rules state: “Players shall not at any time physically abuse any official, opponent, spectator or other person within the precincts of the tournament site.
“The referee, in consultation with the Grand Slam chief of supervisors may declare a default for either a single violation of this code.”
Djokovic eventually walked over to shake hands with a stunned Carreno Busta and trudged off to face the music, although he later left the grounds in a black Tesla without attending a press conference.
He later posted an apology on Instagram: “This whole situation has left me really sad and empty... I’m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong.
“As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologise to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behaviour.”
It was a shocking end to the top seed’s hopes of winning an 18th Grand Slam title and moving within two of the men’s record total won by Roger Federer — something that had looked increasingly likely as the fortnight progressed.
It also brought to an end Djokovic’s 26-0 winning run since the start of the year, albeit in bizarre circumstances.
The USTA issued a statement saying that Djokovic would lose all the ranking points earned from the event and will be fined the $250,000 — his prize money for reaching round four.
Brady embraces new mental game
American Jennifer Brady said working on her mental approach has been a “huge game changer” as she reached the quarter-final of a Grand Slam for the first time at Flushing Meadows on Sunday.
Brady claimed a straight-sets win over 2016 champion Angelique Kerber in the fourth round of the U.S. Open, putting up a fearless performance that earned enormous praise from commentators.
But behind her aggressive style of play, Brady said she’s worked hard to develop a mental calm.
“At times I can get pretty frustrated with myself on court. Recently I have just been going on court with not putting expectations on myself to perform well but instead to just focus on what I can control and just competing on every single point,” she said.
The 25-year-old, less than a month removed from clinching her first WTA title at Lexington, said she spent the coronavirus quarantine strolling her neighborhood “a couple hours here and there, pretty much every day,” a meditative practice she developed to keep herself off the couch and Instagram.
Babos decries doubles withdrawal
Women’s doubles top seed Timea Babos has said she was still in tears on Sunday, a day after she and her partner Kristina Mladenovic were withdrawn from the U.S. Open hours before being due on court.
The duo were forced to hand Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and American Alison Riske a walkover in the second round after Mladenovic received a COVID-19 quarantine notice from public health officials.
France’s Mladenovic was one of 10 players who came in contact with Benoit Paire, who was pulled out from the men’s field at the hardcourt major after testing positive for the new coronavirus.
“I’m sitting here in my kitchen and crying,” Babos said in a post on Instagram on Sunday. “I haven’t really had time for anything so far. I’m just starting to realize what happened and I just don’t understand.”Babos said she had undergone four COVID-19 tests, with each returning a negative result, while Mladenovic had tested negative 11 times.