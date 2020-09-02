NEW YORK – Novak Djokovic showed a bit more passion than might have been expected in his first-round win over Damir Dzumhur on Monday but the world No. 1 brushed aside any question that he was feeling the pressure as overwhelming U.S. Open favorite.
The Serbian lost his way a bit in the second set but rallied for a straightforward victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium that extended his extraordinary winning streak to 24 matches this year.
The absence of fans because of the coronavirus pandemic perhaps exaggerated his testy exchange with the umpire, the angry roar he emitted after sealing the second set, and a bit of back-and-forth with his box.
For Djokovic, though, it was just all part of his make-up as a 17-time Grand Slam champion.
“You care about winning a tennis match, obviously you’re a professional,” the top seed said on court after setting up a second-round meeting with Briton Kyle Edmund.
“If I didn’t care, I wouldn’t be here. This is how I play, I play with a lot of intensity and try to bring a lot of energy to the court.”
In the absence of the two other men vying for the title of the greatest male player of the modern era, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, Djokovic is an odds-on favorite with the bookmakers to win a fourth U.S. Open crown.
That, combined with maintaining the prospect that he might go through the year unbeaten, could weigh on a player with less mental strength.
“I know pressure is a privilege, pressure is part of what we do,” Djokovic added in a news conference.
“I try to embrace it. I know what I need to do and how to behave, how to make myself calm and composed and focused on what really needs to be done.”
Djokovic admitting to resorting to cliché when he said he would be taking each match as it came at Flushing Meadows but eschewed the usual sporting trope about ignoring statistics when asked about the winning streak.
“Do I want to keep the streak going? Of course, I do,” he said.
“Am I thinking about it as a priority number one every single day? No.
“It’s there, and of course it’s an additional motivation for me. It actually fuels me to play even stronger, play even better, I think bring the right intensity every match.”
Osaka allays injury fears in three-set win over Doi
Japan’s Naomi Osaka showed no signs of discomfort from the injury that forced her to miss a final on Saturday but the former U.S. Open champion had to dig deep to beat compatriot Misaki Doi 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 in her opener at Flushing Meadows.
A left hamstring injury had forced Osaka to withdraw from the Western & Southern Open final against Victoria Azarenka but the fourth seed’s movement did not seem to be affected against Doi on Monday.
The past week saw Osaka, 22, emerge as tennis’ torchbearer in protests against racial injustice and she walked out to the court wearing a mask featuring the name of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed by police officers who burst into her apartment in March.
“Actually, so I have seven (masks),” said Osaka.
“It’s quite sad that seven masks aren’t enough for all the names. Hopefully I’ll get to the final so you can see all of them.”
Osaka initially pulled out of her semifinals at the Western & Southern Open on Thursday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
She reversed her decision after tennis governing bodies suspended the tournament to join the protests.
With no spectators allowed into the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, large sections of seating in the Arthur Ashe Stadium court were covered with "Black Lives Matter" banners.
Osaka, the 2018 champion, started strongly in the opening set as she broke Doi’s serve twice without facing a single breakpoint.
But she struggled with her serve in the second and her unforced errors mounted as the 81st-ranked Doi, who lost to Osaka in their only previous meeting in 2016, levelled the match with a second break.
Normal service was resumed in the decider, however, as Osaka broke her Fed Cup team mate early before sealing the win with a second break.
“It was very difficult and I kind of expected it because first-round nerves and also she’s a tough opponent so I knew there was a chance it would get really long,” Osaka said in a courtside interview.
“I felt like it could have been better (with my serve) but it did what it needed to do on the very important points so I can’t be that mad. I definitely need to practice some more.”
Johnson withstands Isner storm to advance at US Open
John Isner began the U.S. Open in typical fashion on Monday with a barrage of aces and a match that stretched to five sets, but the American failed to find a way past compatriot Steve Johnson as he fell 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3 7-6(3).
World No. 22 Isner sent down 52 aces in the contest – the most at Flushing Meadows since Ivo Karlovic fired 61 in 2016 – but Johnson withstood the storm to prevail in a grueling match that lasted nearly four hours at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
“You can’t get frustrated when John’s hitting aces. If that’s the case then you’re in for a long day,” Johnson, who had 22 aces of his own, said.
Mum's the word as Serena, Clijsters, Azarenka take the stage at US Open
A trio of mothers kick off their campaigns at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday with former champions Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters in action on day two along with twice runner-up Victoria Azarenka.
Six-time U.S. Open winner Williams resumes her quest for a 24th major title with her first career meeting against compatriot Kristie Ahn, the world No. 96, in the second match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Williams, 38, reached the final in 2018 and 2019 but has been stuck on 23 Grand Slam titles, one shy of Margaret Court’s singles record, since winning the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant with her daughter Alexis Olympia.
Clijsters, who came out of retirement this year after an eight-year absence during which she gave birth to her second and third children, faces Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova, the 21st seed, in the first round.
The 37-year-old Belgian wild card could struggle for fitness having withdrawn from last week’s warm-up tournament in New York with an abdominal injury.
Clijsters, a three-time U.S. Open champion, has played only two tournaments this year, suffering first round defeats in Dubai and Monterrey before professional tennis ground to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Azarenka comes into the tournament as arguably the form player in the women’s draw having won the warm-up Western & Southern Open last week.
The 31-year-old Belarusian, who reached the final at Flushing Meadows in 2012 and 2013 but lost to Williams on both occasions, faces Austria’s Barbara Haas in her opener.