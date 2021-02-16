Djokovic: Finishing Australian Open with injury is a gamble

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Wounded Novak Djokovic admits he is taking a gamble by continuing at the Australian Open but says it is worth it to try and claim a record-extending ninth title.
The 33-year-old suffered an injury he described as “a tear” to his right side against Taylor Fritz in the third round on Friday, but was fit enough to beat Milos Raonic 7-6(4) 4-6 6-1 6-4 on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals.
The world number one said he has been having extensive treatment and was on painkillers, but declined to actually explain what the injury was when asked on Sunday.
“I did an MRI (scan), I did everything, I know what it is, but I don’t want to talk about it now. I’m still in the tournament,” Djokovic told reporters. “I hope you guys understand that. I don’t want to speculate too much about it.
“I didn’t know few hours before I stepped on the court tonight whether I’m gonna play or not.
“If I’m part of any other tournament other than a Grand Slam, I definitely wouldn’t be playing.”
Djokovic occasionally pulled up gingerly against Raonic although he struck the ball with his usual power and precision.
“It’s kind of a gamble, that’s what the medical team told me. It’s really unpredictable,” Djokovic said.
“It could cause much more damage than it is at the moment, but it also could go in a good direction. That’s something that I don’t know, and I don’t think I will know until I stop taking painkillers. As long as I’m with high dose of painkillers, I guess I still can bear some of the pain.
“But the tricky thing with the painkillers is that they hide what’s really happening in there, so you might not feel it, but then the big damage might be done.”
Djokovic will face a potentially tougher test against German sixth seed Alexander Zverev on Tuesday.
“Playing against Sascha is a different matchup, there’s probably going to be more rallies, grueling rallies, exhausting, and it’s going to be demanding from my side really from back of the court,” Djokovic said.
Osaka, Williams advance
(Tribune News Service) – On the women's side, Naomi Osaka saved two match points to defeat Garbine Muguruza and Serena Williams also needed three sets to defeat Arnya Sabalenka to reach the last eight in Melbourne a 13th time.
Osaka saved two match points to defeat fellow former world number one Muguruza 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 at an empty Rod Laver Arena.
Muguruza, the 2020 Australian Open runner up and a two-time slam champion, failed to convert two match points late in the third and then could not serve out the match on 5-4, allowing the third seed to come back from 5-3 and 40-15 down.
Osaka went on to win four straight games and on first match point booked a spot in the last eight for second time after 2019 when she went on to lift the trophy.
"In the stressful points, I feel like I just had to go within myself and I know that I probably hit a lot of unforced errors but it was something I needed to do," Osaka said.
Osaka faces unseeded Su-Wei Hsieh, who defeated 19th seed Marketa Vondrousova 6-4, 6-2 at the next door Margaret Court Arena.
Williams defeated seventh seed Sabalenka 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to continue her chase for a record-equalling 24th grand slam win. Williams said her early career clashes with former number one Lindsay Davenport had prepared her for anything hard-hitting Sabalenka threw at her.
"I don't know anyone that hit harder than Lindsay — she was the most power player I think I've ever played," Williams said. "It was definitely a lot of power ... but I'm used to it. I was OK with it really; If she wants to play power, let's go."
Williams now meets second seed Simona Halep who rallied to win a duel of grand slam champions 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 over Poland's Iga Swiatek.