Djokovic survives against upstart to keep Grand Slam bid intact

NEW YORK - With tennis history in the balance, an American wild card with an unimposing serve and unorthodox strokes put an early scare into world No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Monday night at the U.S. Open.
But with his pursuit of the calendar-year Grand Slam as his north star, Djokovic overcame an unsettled start against 20-year-old Jenson Brooksby to advance to the quarterfinals with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory.
To subdue the 99th-ranked Brooksby, who only turned pro in January, Djokovic needed to summon virtually all of his prodigious weapons: relentless defense, potent service return, rare stamina and steely resolve. Early in the contest, when victory seemed far from assured, the 34-year-old added a few piercing stare-downs at the youngster in case he had forgotten that his opponent was a 20-time Grand Slam champion on the cusp of staking a claim as the greatest in men's tennis history.
To claim a calendar-year Grand Slam, a player must win 28 consecutive matches in the four majors. Djokovic now has won 25 to claim the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon and reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals. Three more would make him the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to achieve the feat.
If Djokovic wins the tournament, he'll also claim a 21st major. That would break his tie for the men's record with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who are not competing.
But until Djokovic managed to seize the momentum for good, which occurred midway through the second set, Brooksby had the capacity crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium on its feet and cheering his retrieval skills (he is surprisingly fleet and agile for a 6-4 player), his wickedly angled passing shots and his grit in breaking serve during a marathon game that lasted 19 minutes.
With fellow American Reilly Opelka falling earlier in the day, Brooksby was the last American man standing in the tournament.
And ESPN's broadcasters, Brad Gilbert and four-time U.S. Open champion John McEnroe, were so giddy about Brooksby's potential that they spoke on air about strategies for helping him improve his serve.
Watching on TV, Andy Roddick - the most recent American man to win a Grand Slam, the 2003 U.S. Open - offered to help via text and did his own gushing on social media, raving about Brooksby's toughness, how fun he was to watch. He closed with a message to his wife: "Sorry @BrooklynDecker, but I think I love another."
Brooksby drew the notice of college coaches and agents as a teen, when he toppled Tomas Berdych in the first round of the 2019 U.S. Open. After mulling turning pro, he opted for college, enrolled at Baylor but never played a match for the Bears during the 2020 season because of an injury.
He changed course in January, turning pro and launching into a schedule cobbled together from second-tier Challenger events and ATP tournaments whenever he could qualify or get a wild card. He dominated the Challengers and earned respect in the ATP events, upsetting 15th-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime at Washington's Citi Open.
On Monday night against Djokovic, Brooksby got off to a charmed start, bolting to a 3-0 lead on his own guile and some lax shots by the far more seasoned Serb.
Time and again, Djokovic underestimated Brooksby's speed, trying drop shots that the American chased down. He also underestimated Brooksby's ability to predict where he was going with the ball. Unaccustomed to losing so many relatively straightforward points, Djokovic started overhitting, committing errors instead of winners.
Brooksby claimed the opening set in 29 minutes, and Djokovic retreated to his courtside chair to compose his thoughts.
When Djokovic broke Brooksby for the first time all match early in the second set, he erupted as if he had leveled a prize fighter, pumping his fist and roaring to all four sections of the stadium.
But even after Djokovic took control with a two-sets-to-one advantage, Brooksby battled on, although his legs, by then, were weary.