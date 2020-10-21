Cody Bellinger got the biggest hit Sunday in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, and he might have taken the biggest hit. The star outfielder-first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers said Monday that he regretted celebrating his go-ahead home run with such vigor that he wound up dislocating his shoulder.
Bellinger's blast in the seventh inning Sunday off Atlanta Braves reliever Chris Martin held up as the game-winner in a 4-3 Dodgers triumph that sent Los Angeles to a World Series matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays. After rounding the bases – following a slow stroll away from home plate as he admired the arc of the ball he crushed to deep right field – Bellinger leaped with teammate Enrique "Kiké" Hernandez for a midair forearm bash.
By the time Bellinger reached the dugout a few steps later, he was wincing and grabbing his right arm. He quickly disappeared down a hallway behind the dugout at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, but the 2019 NL MVP returned to the field in the eighth to finish the game and celebrate a pennant.
"I hit Kiké's shoulder a little too hard and my shoulder popped out, so I had to go back in the training room," Bellinger said after the game. "They popped it back in and I was ready to play some defense. It kind of hurt.
"I'm going to maybe use my left arm (in the future). I've never dislocated that one."
Bellinger, who throws with his left arm and bats from the left side of the plate, dislocated his right shoulder in each of the previous two seasons. The 2018 injury prompted the Dodgers to play him more in the outfield than at first base, but he was back at first in a 2019 game when he dived for a grounder and suffered an injury. Bellinger said at the time that his shoulder popped out on the play but he was able to pop it back in and stay in the game, adding, "I'm fine now."