Dodgers outslug M's as Seagers each homer

Corey Seager got the best of Kyle Seager on Monday as the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded out 13 hits in an 11-9 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners in the opener of a four-game, home-and-home series.
Corey Seager had a home run and reached base three times as the Seagers played against each other as professionals for the first time. It was Corey Seager’s sixth home run of the season.
The Mariners’ Kyle Seager, the older brother by six years, hit his own home run, had three hits and reached base four times. It was his fourth home run of the season. The Seagers became the first set of brothers to homer in the same game while on opposing teams in more than 19 years.
Braves 7, Nationals 6
Host Atlanta swatted a pair of two-run homers in the ninth inning, the second a walk-off blast by shortstop Dansby Swanson, to rally from a three-run deficit and stun Washington.
Padres 14, Rangers 4
Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in seven runs with a pair of home runs as San Diego snapped a five-game losing streak, routing Texas in Arlington, Texas.
The 21-year-old Padres shortstop leads the majors with 11 home runs and 28 RBIs. Catcher Austin Hedges also homered for the Padres and former Ranger Jurickson Profar hit a two-run double in the top of the second as the Padres scored five times off Rangers starter and loser Jordan Lyles (1-2) to snap a scoreless tie.
Diamondbacks 4, Athletics 3
David Peralta’s walk-off, bases-loaded single with one out in the bottom of the ninth squirted through the right side of the infield and gave Arizona the win over Oakland in Phoenix.
Angels 7, Giants 6
Tommy La Stella’s two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Los Angeles over San Francisco in Anaheim, Calif., snapping a four-game losing streak and extending the Giants’ losing streak to five.
Astros 2, Rockies 1
Rookie right-hander Brandon Bielak surrendered one hit over six innings in his third career start, and host Houston made a two-run first inning stand up against Colorado.
Bielak (3-0) earned his first victory as a starter by limiting Colorado to a Trevor Story home run with two outs and a full count in the third inning. Bielak walked four, including three to lead off innings, yet routinely pitched around traffic. He struck out four and threw 87 pitches, 53 for strikes.
Cardinals 3, Cubs 1 (Game 1)
Brad Miller hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the top of the seventh inning, and St. Louis held on for a win at Chicago in the first game of a doubleheader. Miller’s deep line drive to the gap landed just beyond the glove of Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr., who tried to make a diving catch to preserve the tie in a shortened seven-inning game.
Cubs 5, Cardinals 4 (Game 2)
David Bote hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the sixth inning, and Chicago held on for a win over St. Louis in the second game of a doubleheader.
Cubs reliever Duane Underwood Jr. (1-0) earned his first career victory with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
White Sox 7, Tigers 2
Tim Anderson and Luis Robert smacked two home runs apiece while Yoan Moncada and Danny Mendick each hit one to boost host Chicago past Detroit.
Detroit suffered its sixth straight defeat as left-hander Matthew Boyd (0-3) again struggled to limit the White Sox. As with Wednesday’s start against Chicago in Detroit, Boyd gave up back to back home runs to the first two batters in the game, Anderson and Moncada on Monday.
Blue Jays 7, Orioles 2
Randal Grichuk hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs, and starter Hyun Jin Ryu threw six solid innings as Toronto won at Baltimore.
Yankees 6, Red Sox 3
Luke Voit homered in consecutive at-bats, and New York continued its domination over Boston to complete a four-game sweep and remain undefeated in games played at Yankee Stadium.
Mets 11, Marlins 4
Robinson Cano slugged a pair of two-run homers and Pete Alonso added two solo blasts, leading New York over host Miami.
Twins 4, Royals 1
Nelson Cruz hit two home runs, and six Minnesota pitchers combined for a seven-hitter as Minnesota defeated Kansas City in the series finale in Minneapolis.