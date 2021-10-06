Dolphins’ grand rebuilding plan going nowhere

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Ignore all the subtle analysis and blame-throwing pronouncements around the Miami Dolphins after their latest dud. What’s going on is simple to quantify:
This rebuild is rejecting.
Three years in, the Dolphins’ grand plan to, “do things right” — the go-to phrase for collecting draft picks — looks like some cheap pyramid scheme sold to the unsuspecting about a tomorrow that never arrives.
Here’s the thing about three-year plans: They don’t catch passes. They don’t opening running lanes. They don’t put points on the board if you don’t collect the right players.
So the repeated theme to this latest 27-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday was of hope meeting reality. And the reality, as veteran guard Jesse Davis said of the Dolphins locker room on Sunday, “is not probably somewhere you want to be right now.”
It was better as hope, right? Better as oodles of draft picks? Because the ones general manager Chris Grier made it rain with for an offensive line opened 35 yards of rushing Sunday against one of the league’s worst run defenses and made Jacoby Brissett work hard to avoid having a second Dolphins quarterback’s ribs being broken.
“It could be one little mistake and it can all go to hell,” Davis said.
Hell was an offsides on a Colts punt. That gave Indy life. Hell was a muffed fumble by Jakeem Grant. A day tilting away crashed and burned.
Hell, as the Dolphins lived it, was also schemed with dink-and-dunk passes, non-stop and ineffective, until the day is lost. It was like the previous Sunday in Las Vegas in that form. The Dolphins longest offensive play through three quarters was a 6-yard pass receiver Jaylen Waddle turned into an 18-yard gain.
But just when everyone was ready to pull the plug, Brissett actually threw the ball in the fourth quarter. And effectively. In the final minutes, he led two touchdown drives on completions of 25, 22, 29, 42, 22 and a 21-yard pass interference play.
So last Monday’s question is this Monday’s: Why not play that way from the start? Why not at least try? Is it coach Brian Flores or his co-offensive coordinators feeling queasy? Is it Brissett not going deep? Is it that offensive line not allowing it?
Indianapolis had a bad offensive line, too. It had two starters out, though. As if to underline how bad they could be and still win they started two recent Dolphins rejects: guard Chris Reed and tackle Julien Davenport.
They were part of Indy’s 139 rushing yards. They helped the Colts hold the ball more than 34 of the final 45 minutes. They helped them convert a fourth-and-1 from their own 27-yard line, for heaven’s sake.
“Bordline disrespectful,” Brissett called the Colts even going for that considering they didn’t fear the Dolphins offense — or the defense, for that matter.
Why would they? Watching the Dolphins mess around with the Colts on Sunday — running nowhere, passing futilely, having a defense that couldn’t make enough stops — the season is trending somewhere between Nick Saban’s second year and Joe Philbin’s third year.
Flores was asked about making changes — and directly about changing the offensive coordinators or personnel.
“I think we have to take a look at everything,” he said. “We will take a look at everything, but I would say it’s really across the board. Offense, defense, special teams. Starts with me, coaching.”
When he talks like that, given his track record for quick change, it makes you wonder where this is going. The lone hope is Flores’ teams have struggled mightily the past two years but improved as the season goes on.
The Dolphins are 1-3 and fortunate to be there. The win in New England was Xavien Howard’s win. They should be happy with 9-8 at this point. They should be thrilled with 10-7. They’re looking more realistically at 8-9 or 7-10.
That’s not the mother-may-I step forward this year was forecast in this grand rebuild. It’s why the rebuild was undertaken in the first place.
For two years this has been sold as a team of the future. But here, moving deeper into the third year, you have to ask: What if the future never arrives?