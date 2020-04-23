Dr. Fauci explains why quarantined MLB games are likely to be part of ‘new normal’

SOCIAL DISTANCING: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens during the daily briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force in the briefing room at the White House April 17 in Washington, DC. President Trump is facing criticism from the nations governors over his three phase plan to open the states, citing that more testing is needed during the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci anticipates some form of social distancing when sports returns. Alex Wong/Getty Images/Tribune News Service