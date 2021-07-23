ATTEMPTED SUICIDE: Sacramento River Cats' Drew Robinson (5) waves from the dugout before a game against the Las Vegas Aviators at Sutter Health Park on May 27, 2021, in Sacramento, California. Robinson attempted suicide on April 16, 2020, by shooting himself in the temple. Although he lost vision in one of his eyes, he has been able to make a full recovery. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/Tribune News Service