Drivers, start your … glow lights?

LIGHTING UP INTEREST: Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #21 Menards/Quaker State Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway on July 12, in Sparta, Kentucky. At the annual All-Star race, cars will be fitted with undercarriage glow lighting. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/Tribune News Service