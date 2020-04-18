Matthew Hurt won’t be joining the list of departures from the Duke basketball program.
Hurt took to his Instagram page Thursday and said: “To all: I hope everyone is staying safe in these tough times and practicing social distancing. With that being said I’ll be returning for my sophomore year at Duke. Let’s run it back DUKE NATION.”
Hurt, a former five-star recruit, averaged 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in an inconsistent freshman season for the Blue Devils. The 6-foot-9 forward played all 31 games for Duke and was the team leader with 42 made 3-point baskets, shooting 39.3% from 3-point distance. He scored a season-high 25 points against Boston College.
Hurt’s decision came after Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Jr. and Cassius Stanley all announced they would leave early to enter the 2020 NBA Draft. Alex O’Connell also left the program and is transferring to Creighton.