Duke survives UNC on two buzzer beaters

Wendell Moore Jr.’s putback at the overtime buzzer of teammate Tre Jones’ air ball gave No. 7 Duke a thrilling 98-96 victory against host North Carolina on Saturday night at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
It was the second buzzer-beating shot that saved Duke (20-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) in a game the Blue Devils trailed by seven with just over a minute left in regulation and by five with 20 seconds left in overtime.
Moore’s basket came after Jones made the first free throw at the 6.6-second mark to tie the game at 96. After Jones missed the second, the Blue Devils tracked down the rebound, and a frenzied Jones missed a jumper. But Moore, who finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, caught the shot and scored in one motion as time ran out.
North Carolina (10-13, 3-9) had wiped out a five-point deficit in overtime and appeared, at several times, to be headed for an uplifting upset win over their bitter rivals. Duke only managed to force overtime after Jones rebounded his own free-throw miss and hit a buzzer-beating jumper to tie.
• No. 1 Baylor 78, Oklahoma State 70: MaCio Teague poured in 24 points, and four teammates also scored in double figures as the Bears hung on against the Cowboys in Waco, Texas.
Baylor extended its winning streak to a team-record 20 games. It is the nation’s second-longest active streak behind undefeated San Diego State, which ran its streak to 24 by defeating Air Force later Saturday.
• No. 2 Gonzaga 90, Saint Mary’s 60: Freshman Drew Timme scored 20 points, and the visiting Bulldogs sank 14 of their first 15 shots en route to routing Saint Mary’s in Moraga, Calif.
The victory was Gonzaga’s 17th straight overall, its 38th consecutive regular-season West Coast Conference win, and its 37 straight conference road win. Gonzaga (25-1, 11-0) shot 74.1 percent overall (20 of 27) in the first half and finished the game at 67.9 percent after going 36 of 53 from the field.
• No. 3 Kansas 60, TCU 46: Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson each posted double-doubles as the Jayhawks extended their winning streak to eight by stifling the Horned Frogs in their Big 12 matchup at Fort Worth, Texas.
• No. 4 San Diego State 89, Air Force 74: KJ Feagin led four scorers in double figures with 21 points as the Aztecs held off a stiff test from the Falcons to remain undefeated in their Mountain West Conference matchup in Colorado Springs.
San Diego State (24-0, 13-0 Mountain West) shot 55.8 percent from the floor and 51.9 percent from behind the 3-point line (14 of 27), riding its balanced offense to preserve the only unblemished record remaining in college basketball.
• No. 5 Louisville 80, Virginia 73: Jordan Nwora scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds, leading the host Cardinals past the Cavaliers in their Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.
Tomas Woldetensae scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Cavaliers (15-7, 7-5), who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Kihei Clark added 23 points and a game-high seven assists.
• No. 6 Dayton 71, Saint Louis 65: Jalen Crutcher scored 17 points, Obi Toppin added 17 points and three blocks, and Ryan Mikesell finished with 11 points and eight rebounds to help the host Flyers remain unbeaten in the Atlantic-10 Conference with a win over the Billikens.
• No. 8 Florida State 99, Miami 81: M.J. Walker and Pat Williams scored 14 points each to lead the Seminoles past the Hurricanes in their ACC matchup.
Freshman Isaiah Wong scored a game-high 23 points for the Hurricanes (11-12, 3-10). Sam Waardenburg added 15 points, and Harlond Beverly chipped in 13.
• No. 12 Seton Hall 70, No. 10 Villanova 64: The Pirates withstood a late-game scoring drought to earn their first win on the Wildcats’ home floor in 26 years, in a Big East clash in Philadelphia.
• No. 11 Auburn 91, No. 18 LSU 90 (OT): J’Von McCormick hit a runner with 0.1 seconds left in overtime as Auburn outlasted LSU in a Southeastern Conference showdown of teams with the Tigers mascot at Auburn, Ala.
The last of McCormick’s 23 points boosted Auburn (21-2, 8-2) into a tie for first place in the conference with LSU (17-6, 8-2) and Kentucky (18-5, 8-2), which defeated Tennessee on Saturday. McCormick also added nine rebounds and nine assists, while teammate Samir Doughty scored a team-high 26 points and reserve Devan Cambridge added 21, all coming on seven 3-pointers in 10 attempts.
Austin Wiley chipped in a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double for Auburn, which went 18 of 44 from the 3-point line. Skylar Mays scored a game-high 30 points and added eight assists and seven assists for LSU, leading five players in double figures. Darius Days tallied 19 points before fouling out late in regulation for LSU.
• Oklahoma 69, No. 13 West Virginia 59: Kristian Doolittle scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Sooners knock off the Mountaineers in their Big 12 matchup in Norman, Okla.
• Oregon State 63, No. 14 Oregon 53: Ethan Thompson’s 15 points, 14 from Kylor Kelley and a clutch 3-pointer from Zach Reichle late in the game led the host Beavers to the upset of the Ducks in Corvallis, Ore.
• No. 15 Kentucky 77, Tennessee 64: Freshman guard Johnny Juzang gave the Wildcats a big lift off the bench as they snapped a four-game losing streak to the Volunteers in Knoxville, Tenn.
• Michigan 77, No. 16 Michigan State 68: Senior point guard Zavier Simpson had 16 points and eight assists as the host Wolverines defeated the slumping Spartans, who lost their third straight game.
• No. 17 Iowa 96, Nebraska 72: Joe Wieskamp scored a career-high 30 points and snared seven rebounds, and Luka Garza registered his ninth straight 20-point effort with 22 points and eight boards to lead the Hawkeyes’ rout of the Cornhuskers in Iowa City, Iowa.
Wieskamp made 10 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 4 on 3-pointers, and made all eight free-throw attempts. Garza also had an efficient performance, connecting on 9-of-13 shots. Iowa (17-7, 8-5) shot 48.6 percent from the field, including 11 of 28 from 3-point range.
• No. 21 Creighton 94, St. John’s 82: Marcus Zegarowski scored 23 points, and Denzel Mahoney added 18 off the bench as the Bluejays bounced back from a midweek defeat to earn a Big East Conference victory over the Red Storm in Omaha, Neb.
Ty-Shon Alexander and Damien Jefferson had 16 points each for the Bluejays (18-6, 7-4 Big East), who lost at Providence on Wednesday to end their four-game winning streak.
• No. 22 Penn State 83, Minnesota 77: Lamar Stevens scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Nittany Lions held off a late rally by the Golden Gophers to win in front of a sold-out crowd in University Park, Pa.
Daniel Oturu had a monster game, finishing with 32 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks to pace the Golden Gophers (12-11, 6-7). Marcus Carr finished with 20 points, seven boards and five assists while shooting 3-for-6 on 3-pointers.
• UCLA 65, No. 23 Arizona 52: Chris Smith had 15 points and five rebounds to lead the Bruins to an upset of the cold-shooting Wildcats in their Pac-12 matchup.
Zeke Nnaji led Arizona with 14 points, hitting just 2 of 8 attempts from the field. He was 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and added 10 rebounds. Josh Green had 11 points on 3-of-11 shooting.
• No. 24 Colorado 81, Stanford 74: The Buffaloes rallied from a 16-point deficit early in the second half, making all eight of their 3-point attempts after halftime, for a victory over the Cardinal in a Pac-12 game at Boulder, Colo.
The game was marred by a serious injury to Stanford’s Oscar Da Silva with 8:42 left in the first half. Da Silva lost his balance and banged his head on the court, losing consciousness and cutting his head.
Three Colorado (19-5, 8-3 Pac-12) players scored in double-figures in the second half to fuel the 23-point turnaround. McKinley Wright had 15 of his 21 points, D’Shawn Schwartz had 15 of his 20 and Tyler Bey produced all 11 of his points. Jaiden Delaire led the Cardinal (16-7, 5-5) with 19 points, and Tyrell Terry added 18.