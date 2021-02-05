Dwyane Wade ensures Sky's Candace Parker's love for Portillo’s and Harold’s Chicken Shack remains

CHICAGO — While WNBA standout Candace Parker’s decision to come home has been a boost for the Chicago Sky, other beneficiaries include Portillo’s and Harold’s Chicken Shack.
Thanks to Parker and fellow studio analyst Dwyane Wade, the two Chicago-based fast-food chains have enjoyed national plugs — including a bit of late-night TV exposure on their NBA on TNT show.
Parker talked about leaving the Los Angeles Sparks after 13 seasons, five All-Star selections, two Most Valuable Player awards and a championship. She has returned to the Chicago area where both she and Wade grew up — Parker a star at Naperville Central and Wade at Oak Lawn’s Richards High.
“The welcome has been warm,” she told host Adam Lefkoe and the third TNT analyst on-hand, Shaquille O’Neal, after the network’s Tuesday NBA doubleheader telecast. “D-Wade and I, we’re going to have Portillo’s on set at some point for you all.”
Wade, it turned out, arranged for some Harold’s chicken to be delivered to their Atlanta set during the postgame show following the Celtics-Warriors nightcap.
“I tried to get Portillo’s,” Wade said, explaining Harold’s has an Atlanta outlet.
Parker appeared stunned when O’Neal, citing a diet, opted not to partake.
But O’Neal also seemed to react to the idea of Chicago fried chicken in Atlanta as a coals-to-Newcastle situation and, it should be noted, he has business interests in the food business.
Wade, too, said he was dieting, though that didn’t stop him during the first half of TNT’s Nets-Clippers opener from retweeting a Parker post about Portillo’s, echoing her affection.
“Hey @portilloshotdog my name is Dwyane Wade and I’m @Candace_Parker friend and I love you guys as well,” he tweeted.
It wasn’t clear whether they were campaigning for free eats, some kind of endorsement deal or both.
Parker earlier Tuesday rattled off her preferred Portillo’s order — fish sandwich with cheese, jumbo chili dog sans onions, large fries and cake shake with a piece of chocolate cake for to go for later — during her Sky news conference.
News of her signing with the Sky apparently prompted some of her new teammates to send her a Portillo’s chocolate cake.
Parker reiterated her endorsement of the chili cheese dog for TNT viewers. Wade also could be heard mentioning Portillo’s just as their Nets-Clippers halftime show went to a commercial break.
Wade, who returned home to play for the Bulls as he neared the end of his NBA career, intimated Sky coach James Wade is a cousin and was among the former and current NBA stars Parker consulted in her Chicago decision. The Nets’ Kevin Durant was another.
“We had a long conversation before she made her decision,” Wade said. “We talked about the pros and the cons of leaving the L.A. Sparks, where she’s a legend, and going back home at this time in (her) career.
“But it’s a dream for all of us kids from Chicago to play at home, and for her to have this opportunity at this point in her career when she still has a lot left in the tank to be able to help a team on the cusp (such as the) Chicago Sky … I’m excited for her. I’m excited for the city. And I’m really excited for the culture that she’s going to be able to bring to the Chicago Sky.”
Parker spoke about how NBA and WNBA players are empowered over time to control their own destinies. She said she would never demand a trade, but with her contractual obligations with the Sparks complete, “I finished what I started and being an unrestricted (free) agent is doing what you want.”
O’Neal said Parker “definitely did it the right way” and that “all young females should definitely look at her and try to follow her, try to emulate her.
“She made a great point. She finished what she started and now as an unrestricted free agent, Candace Parker the legend gets to control her own destiny. She had a lot of options, but she said: You know what? I want to go home.”
O’Neal then said Parker only has “about three, four, maybe five more years left” left as a player, which elicited another look on Parker’s face, this time pained.
But O’Neal suggested he only was trying to give her leverage for more money.
If that doesn’t take the cake, she can always get one with a chili cheese dog when she gets back into town. Hold the onions.