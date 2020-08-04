PHILADELPHIA (The Philadelphia Inquirer) — Eagles coach Doug Pederson tested positive for the coronavirus and was quarantining at home Sunday night, the team confirmed in a statement.
"We received confirmation this evening that head coach Doug Pederson tested positive for COVID-19," the statement read. "Pederson is asymptomatic and doing well. He is currently in self-quarantine and in communication with the team's medical staff.
"The organization is following the protocols established by the NFL and NFLPA. Any individuals in close contact with Pederson at our facility have been notified and will continue with daily testing procedures and compliance with all protocols before returning to the facility."
Pederson will continue to lead the Eagles virtually as much as he can, a team source said. Assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley will assume head coaching responsibilities at the NovaCare Complex in Pederson's absence, the source said.
The 52-year-old Pederson has been in close contact with various assistant coaches, team personnel and some players, a source said. Several members of the Eagles who have been around him told The Inquirer that they have thus far tested negative and reported no symptoms of the virus.
One staffer did initially test positive, but it was deemed false after a second came back negative, a source said. ESPN reported that another staffer who had been near Pederson recently was sent home from the team facility to quarantine.
Pederson joins Lane Johnson as the second member of the Eagles known to have contracted the coronavirus. The 29-year-old tackle announced Wednesday that he had become infected, the same day the Eagles placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Linebacker Nathan Gerry and tackle Jordan Mailata were also placed on the list, but it’s unclear whether they had been infected or were placed on the list because of contact with someone who was.
Pederson was believed to have contracted the virus from outside the facility, according to ESPN. Pederson said just last week, as the Eagles continued to bring players in for training camp, that he felt “extremely safe” at the team facility in South Philadelphia.