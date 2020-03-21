Earnhardt Jr., others compete in iRacing

START YOUR ELECTRONICS: In this February 2020 file photo, former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is introduced prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Earnhardt Jr. and other famous drivers will compete in iRacing events that will air on FOX Sports. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/Tribune News Service