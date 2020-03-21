Earnhardt Jr., others compete in iRacing

Times are far from normal, but one thing bringing regularity to the sports world is the fact that there will be NASCAR drivers racing at Homestead-Miami this Sunday. The race will be virtual, but it will air on television and feature Cup Series drivers. In an effort to deliver racing content to viewers, Fox Sports announced Thursday that it will also broadcast the virtual iRacing series on its FS1 channel as the regular season remains postponed through early May due to coronavirus.
“This is a unique opportunity to offer competitive and entertaining racing to our viewers as we all work through these challenging times together,” FOX Sports executive producer Brad Zager said. “We are following CDC guidelines to maintain a safe work environment, as the well-being of all those involved is paramount.”
FOX NASCAR broadcasters Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy and Larry McReynolds will call the virtual racing action as NASCAR drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr., Bobby Labonte, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano circle the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace are also among the Cup drivers competing in the series.
The field will run with 35 drivers, over half of whom currently compete in the Cup Series. The full lineup will be announced on Sunday before the event airs at 1:30 p.m. on FS1 and the FOX Sports app.
More information can be found at eNASCAR.com.