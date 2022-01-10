'Everybody is on notice': Georgetown routed by Marquette, Patrick Ewing is hot about it

WASHINGTON - Patrick Ewing was so furious Friday night he stood up in the midst of his postgame news conference and strode out of the room at Capital One Arena. Moments earlier, the final buzzer had sounded in Georgetown's 92-64 loss to Marquette in the team's Big East opener. His Hoyas had missed the past four games due to covid issues, but Ewing wasn't offering excuses. He was offering something else.
"As a player who helped build this program, I am disappointed in my team's performance," Ewing said. "This is not what Georgetown basketball is about. Big John is rolling over in his grave for the performance that we showed tonight. This is not what I'm about. This is not what my team's about.
"So everybody is on notice. If they want to play, they're going to have to friggin play. That's it. Have a good night."
The 92 points allowed were a season high, and the Golden Eagles shot nearly 60% from the floor.
"Didn't compete enough," Ewing said earlier in the session. "We did not compete."
The game wound down with fans clad in blue and gold echoing, "We are, Marquette!" throughout the hosts' arena. The throng migrated to the stands behind the bench and shouted Coach Shaka Smart's name as he left the court a few minutes after the game.
Ewing was left with his anger. The Hoyas (6-6, 0-1 Big East) gave up huge runs in both halves, extinguishing any hopes of a rally. Georgetown went from trailing 47-44 early in the second half to trailing by 32.
"We cut it to three points, but then we let go of the rope. Every effort thing that we needed to do, we didn't do it," Ewing said before abruptly leaving the postgame media session. "If we want to be successful in the Big East, we have to compete every night. And I do have to say, as a person who played 17 years, who's coached 20 years, tonight I was disappointed in my team's effort and my team's performance.
"I take my hat off to Marquette, they came out and they played their a--es off. But we did not compete. Guys are always [complaining] about, 'We want playing time.' Well, you got playing time. Now you've got to show that you deserve to be on the floor."
One second-half sequence summed up the night for Georgetown. Ewing called a timeout after falling behind by 28 points and the Hoyas couldn't inbound the ball, so Aminu Mohammed called another, the team's last, with 11:29 remaining. Georgetown came out of the break and Mohammed immediately turned over the ball. Seconds later, Dante Harris simply lost the ball while dribbling and Marquette's Olivier-Maxence, Prosper threw down a dunk on the ensuing fast break.
A pair of Marquette runs spelled doom for Georgetown, and both left the Hoyas defense looking completely lost. The first-half blitz came quick and left the Hoyas' heads spinning. A one-point Marquette lead turned into an 18-point margin in just under five minutes of court time as the Golden Eagles (10-6, 2-3) attacked both inside and out. Prosper followed a three-pointer with an alley-oop dunk. Then it was Darryl Morsell's turn. The former Maryland standout delivered his own thundering alley-oop dunk that was followed by a steal and layup by Prosper. Greg Elliott capped the run with a triple of his own.
The Hoyas couldn't guard inside or out. Marquette scored 56 points in the paint, compared to Georgetown's 28, and shot 34.6% from behind the arc.
"They made their runs because we made stupid decisions," Ewing said. "We took bad shots. We forced it when we were supposed to pass it. Guys were open. Everybody's trying to do it on their own. I keep telling them, you have to trust your teammates, trust your teammates.
"We can't say we were rusty because we've been off. Other teams have been off. We've got to compete."
Collin Holloway scored a team-high 17 points, Harris added 15 and Mohammed finished with 12.
Prosper scored a career-high 22 points for Marquette, and Tyler Kolek added 13.
"I thought our guys came out of halftime with a good mind-set," Smart said. "They were connected. They wanted to extend the lead. Georgetown, actually, they made some really, really good plays early in the second half. But I thought the way our guys continued to fight and share the ball with each other and then turn defense into offense was a big deal for us going on that run."
Here are things to know about Friday's game:
No Donald Carey
Georgetown was without starting guard Donald Carey, who was out with an undisclosed illness. Carey is averaging 12.8 points, third on the team, and his 47.3 three-point percentage is the best of any Hoya with more than one attempt. Holloway made his second start of the season in his place.
Clark back
Sophomore forward Kobe Clark returned to the rotation Friday after being out since Nov. 25. He played in just one game before a hamstring injury sidelined him. Clark originally took the floor wearing a mask, though it was pulled down under his chin. He later ditched the mask altogether.
Sloppiness
Georgetown committed 15 turnovers, which is not a figure that would typically lead the coach to walk out of the room. The problem Friday night was that Marquette turned those turnovers into 29 points by getting out in transition.