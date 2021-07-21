TOKYO - The so-called bubble to control COVID-19 infections at the Olympic athletes' village in Tokyo is already "broken" and poses a risk of spreading infections to the general populace, a prominent public health expert said on Tuesday.
Games officials on Sunday reported the first COVID-19 case among competitors in the village in Tokyo where 11,000 athletes are expected to stay. There have been 67 cases detected among those accredited for the Games since July 1, organisers said on Tuesday.
"It's obvious that the bubble system is kind of broken," said Kenji Shibuya, the former director of the Institute for Population Health at King's College London.
"My biggest concern is, of course, there will be a cluster of infections in the village or some of the accommodation and interaction with local people."
Insufficient testing at the border and the impossibility of controlling people's movements mean that the Games could exacerbate the spread of the infectious Delta variant of the virus, he added.
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said last week that testing and quarantine protocols would leave "zero" risk of Games participants infecting residents in Japan. read more
Declarations like that only serve to confuse and anger people, Shibuya said, as actual conditions on the ground are "totally opposite".
In April, Shibuya co-authored a commentary in the British Medical Journal that the Olympics must be "reconsidered" due to Japan's inability to contain coronavirus cases. read more
New COVID-19 cases in Tokyo reached 1,410 on Saturday, a near six month high, while the Games are due to start in just three days.
Public health experts have warned that seasonal factors, increased mobility, and the spread of the Delta variant could lead to a surge past 2,000 cases per day in Tokyo by next month, levels that could drive the city's medical system to breaking point. read more
Just 33% of people in Japan have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, among the lowest rate among wealthy countries, according to a Reuters tracker. The vaccination push has gained steam since last month, but recently ebbed due to supply and logistical snags.
By contrast, Soma City in the northern prefecture of Fukushima, where Shibuya headed its vaccination efforts, recently completed the bulk of its inoculations, far ahead of most of Japan.
Making history outweighs empty seats, Djokovic says
The prospect of winning an Olympic gold medal for Serbia outweighs the disappointment of playing in an empty venue at the Tokyo games, the men's world tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic said on Monday.
Djokovic considered pulling out of the Olympics due to COVID-19-related restrictions after winning Wimbledon this month but decided to head to Japan for what he called patriotic reasons.
Brimming with confidence in a televised interview with Montenegro's MINA news agency in the coastal republic's resort of Herceg Novi, Djokovic said Croatia's former Olympian Blanka Vlasic had helped persuade him not to pull out.
"It came down to patriotism and my feelings for Serbia," Djokovic said after completing a practice session on a hardcourt surface.
"I am not overjoyed about playing with no fans present or about the various coronavirus restrictions effective in Japan, but representing your country in the Olympics is indispensable.
"I came across Blanka Vlasic a few days ago and she said that people will only remember who won the medals, not what the conditions were like or whether there were any fans or not," he said.
"Her words stuck with me and I am delighted that I decided to take part in the Olympics. I am inspired to play my best tennis and confident that I can win the gold medal after a tremendous run so far this season."
Vlasic won the silver medal in the women's high jump at the 2008 games in Beijing and bronze in Rio de Janeiro 2016.
Djokovic, who won a record-equalling 20th major honour when he claimed this season's Wimbledon to go level with peers Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, is on course to claim an unprecedented golden slam in 2021 when he heads to the Aug. 30.-Sept 12. U.S. Open.
Should he win Olympic gold too - the one title that has eluded him so far - Djokovic would become the first man ever to win all four majors in a year plus an Olympic title.
The 34-year old from Belgrade conceded it was going to be a big ask, although Federer and Nadal have both pulled out of Tokyo.
"The Olympics and the U.S. Open are obviously my biggest objectives for the remainder of the season, and it's going to be demanding," said Djokovic.
"But I am full of confidence and motivated to represent Serbia in the best possible way. I am yearning for a medal in Tokyo, hopefully gold, and then I'll go to New York aiming to complete it all."
Biles: 'Unimaginable' feats continue to inspire her journey
Olympic all-around champion Simone Biles said the gymnast she most wants to beat in Tokyo is herself and that she is excited about trying things in the sport that were once "unimaginable."
The 24-year-old has won a record 25 world championship medals, 19 of which are gold, and has won every all-around competition she has contested since 2013.
She also won four gold medals, and a bronze, at the Rio Games and is fully expected to add to that tally in Tokyo.
"I'm trying to be better than I was at the last meet, so I'm trying to beat myself," Biles told NBC television.
"And so now I'm doing things that were unimaginable to the sport, and even for myself, and it's honestly crazy but I'm really excited because I feel like I've pushed my limits."
Earlier this year Biles became the first woman to land a Yurchenko double-pike vault in competition.
Biles, who over the weekend confessed to being bored as she moved from her hotel room to practices under strict coronavirus protocols, on Monday posted a triumphant photo showing her and a team mate in front of a wall at the Olympic Village in Tokyo.
One of the alternate gymnasts on the U.S. women's team tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday and another alternate was determined to be a close contact, USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Monday, but the rest of the team was continuing to prepare for the Games.
The Tokyo gymnastics competition gets underway on July 24 with the men's qualification round, and the women's competition starts a day later.