FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Linebacker Mykal Walker, who started 20 games over the last three seasons for the Falcons, was released on Sunday.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, the final draft under former general manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn. Walker played in a total of 49 games for the Falcons and had 187 tackles, five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, a sack, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions.
“I can’t thank the Atlanta Falcons enough been a hell of a 3 years,” Walker wrote on his Instragram social media page. “Allowed me to achieve my dreams, I’ve meet brothers for life, and brought my son into this world. My journey is far from over excited for what comes next!”
Smith was asked about Walker not being at practice.
“There will be a lot of guys we kept in today, there’s a lot of guys inside,” Smith said.
He was then asked if Walker’s situation was serious.
"There’s a lot of guys we kept in today and there a couple of things we may have to make that may affect some other guys,” Smith said. “We just have to let it play out.”
Walker could be waived injured. If clears waivers, he could revert to the Falcons injured reserve list.
“The thing that you have to in training camp when you are dealing with 90 guys,” Smith said. “We are working guys out and there guys who are going to be out the rest of camp, you’ve got to make decision on. So, there are a lot of things going on.”