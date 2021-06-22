Felix qualifies for 5th Olympics

(Reuters) – U.S. track star Allyson Felix is going to the Olympics - for a fifth time.
The 35-year-old punched her ticket to Tokyo on Sunday, finishing second in the 400 meters at the U.S. trials in 50.02 seconds to claim her spot for the Summer Games, extending a glittering career with nine Olympic medals already in her coffers.
With her 2-1/2-year-old daughter, Camryn, watching from the stands, Felix once again showed why she is the most decorated female track athlete in American history, exploding off the blocks and fending off a stacked field.
"It has been a fight to get here and one thing I know how to do is fight," Felix said after the race. "To make the fifth one - so special."
Her chance of competing in Tokyo appeared in doubt as she trailed going into the final 50 meters, but she fought to the finish line, before rolling onto her back and kicking her legs in the air in celebration.
Felix, who picked up a record 13th gold at the 2019 World Championships, will be joined in Tokyo by Quanera Hayes, who won in 49.78, and Wadeline Jonathas, who finished third in 50.03.
Elsewhere in the day's action inside Eugene, Oregon's Hayward Field, 2016 Olympian Rudy Winkler threw for 82.71 meters and the American record in the hammer throw, winning the U.S. trials for a second time in a row.
Emma Coburn, the 2016 bronze medalist in the 3000-meter steeplechase, was headed to Thursday's final in the event after putting up a leading time of 9:21.32 in the opening round.
Simone Manuel finds redemption in 50m
OMAHA (The Washington Post) - It is hard to even imagine everything Simone Manuel had riding on one lap of the 50-meter pool at CHI Health Center Arena on Sunday night. In a freestyle swim that would last less than half a minute, on the final night of the U.S. Olympic trials, she would either grab one of the final spots on the Team USA roster heading to Tokyo for the Summer Games or complete one of the most devastating downfalls the sport had ever seen.
Those stakes, and the distillation of all those hopes and dreams into a single, furious lap, help explain Manuel's reaction after touching the wall first in 24.29 seconds, 0.01 ahead of runner-up Abbey Weitzeil. Manuel, 24, peeled off her goggles to reveal eyes filling with tears. She slapped the water with both hands and wrapped Weitzeil in a tight hug.
"I'm just so happy I accomplished part of my goal," said Manuel, a four-time medalist five years ago in Rio de Janeiro. "I can walk away with my head held high."
Just three nights earlier, Manuel had flamed out in the semifinals of the 100-meter freestyle - the same event she won in Rio in 2016, becoming the first Black American woman to win an individual Olympic gold - then revealed during an emotional news conference that she had been dealing with overtraining syndrome, marked by severe mental and physical exhaustion. Earlier this spring, when prospective Olympians were ramping up their training for the trials, she took a three-week break from the pool.
"This year has been difficult, especially the last couple of months," Manuel said. "But before I dove in, I felt like it was my moment. ... Today may have been the longest day of my life. That 50 was the longest 50 of my life."
Ugandan Olympian tests positive for virus upon arrival in Japan
(The Washington Post) – The 2020 Tokyo Games hit another snag after a vaccinated member of Uganda's team tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival in Japan on Saturday.
It marked the first detection of the coronavirus among incoming athletes five weeks ahead of the competition at a time when cases are surging in many countries, including Japan.
Uganda's team had all been vaccinated with AstraZeneca shots and tested negative for the virus before departure, Japanese media reported, according to the Associated Press. Japan requires a two-week quarantine for international travelers, though it is waiving the rule for many Olympic athletes and support staffers.
Upon arrival Saturday night at Tokyo's Narita International Airport, one member of Uganda's team tested positive. That person was denied entry into Japan and sent to a government-run facility. The team's remaining eight members continued as planned Sunday to the host town of Osaka.
The International Olympic Committee, and the Japanese government and organizers, have insisted that the Games can be held safely with the health protocols in place. But critics say it's too risky to bring thousands of participants from all over the world together while new waves of infections hit many countries with low vaccination rates.
Tokyo's portion of Olympic torch relay to be partially canceled
(Japan News) – The Tokyo metropolitan government is arranging to cancel the Olympic torch relay on some public roads because emergency-level priority measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be in effect in certain places when the relay proceeds in the capital from July 9.
The metropolitan government is also mulling implementing alternative events without spectators.
The torch relay is scheduled to begin at Komazawa Olympic Park in Setagaya Ward on July 9 and arrive at National Stadium in Shinjuku Ward on July 23 for the opening ceremony.
The torch relay is scheduled to take place in 62 municipalities in Tokyo for 15 days with more than 1,000 runners participating.
Emergency-level priority measures are in effect for some locations from June 21 to July 11, which overlaps with the first three days of the torch relay in Tokyo when it is scheduled to be run in Setagaya Ward, Hachioji and other places. The metropolitan government is planning to cancel the relay on public roads during those days.
The route on July 11 includes areas where emergency-level priority measures are not in effect, such as the town of Okutama and the village of Hinohara.
The metropolitan government will discuss with the Games organizing committee and other entities the route the torch relay will take.