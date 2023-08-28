BERLIN — The kissing affair around Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales further escalated on Saturday when he was suspended by the ruling body FIFA and a large majority of the women's team coaching staff walked out in a show of solidarity with player Jenni Hermoso.
Rubiales, for his part, refused again to step down as RFEF president and aims to prove his innocence, with the RFEF also threatening legal action against Hermoso who has insisted that his kiss on her lips after Spain's World Cup win last week in Sydney was not consensual.
FIFA said its disciplinary committee provisionally suspended Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level for an initial period of 90 days, “pending the disciplinary proceedings opened against Mr. Luis Rubiales on Thursday.”
FIFA also issued two additional directives, ordering Rubiales and his federation RFEF to refrain from contacting or attempting to contact Hermoso or her close environment.
FIFA said this was “in order to preserve, among other factors, the fundamental rights of the national soccer team player Ms Jennifer Hermoso and the good order of the disciplinary proceedings before this disciplinary body.”
FIFA added “its absolute commitment to respect the integrity of all persons and therefore condemns with the utmost vigor any behavior to the contrary,” and said it would not provide any further information on the case “until a final decision has been taken.”
The suspension came the day after Rubiales refused to resign at an extraordinary RFEF assembly, naming himself the victim of a witch hunt.
The RFEF early Saturday threatened to take legal action against Hermoso and her union FUTPRO for accusing Rubiales of lying when he said the kiss was consensual.
The RFEF statement included four photos of the incident which they said exposed “lies” which were spread “in the name or by the player herself” and that the RFEF and Rubiales would take legal action against them.
In another statement Saturday, RFEF said it has taken notice of FIFA's provisional suspension and that deputy vice president Pedro Rocha Junco will be acting president.
It added that Rubiales “has full confidence in the FIFA bodies” and in this way “is being given the opportunity to begin his defense so that the truth prevails and his complete innocence is proven.”
But the pressure mounted even more when almost the entire coaching staff of the women's team, plus other coaches, quit, siding with Hermoso – the notable exception being head coach Jorge Vilda.
“The undersigned express their strongest and most emphatic condemnation of the conduct shown by Luis Rubiales with Jennifer Hermoso,” a statement of the group said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
“He offered a story that does not reflect in any way any of the feelings of Jenni Hermoso, who has expressly stated that she felt being a ‘victim of aggression.’ This part of the Technical Team supports Jennifer Hermoso, endorsing the version offered by her.” Those resigning included assistant coaches Montse Tome, Javier Lerga and Eugenio Gonzalo Martin, goalkeeper coach Carlos Sanchez, technical analyst Ruben Jiminez, physiotherapist Blanca Romero Moraleda, plus several other members of other age-group teams such as U19/20 coach Sonia Bermudez.
They follow a group of more than 80 players, including the entire women's World Cup squad, who said they would not play again under the current RFEF leadership.
Vilda was not among those who stepped down, almost a year after surviving a mutiny from 15 players who said they would not play again under him. The RFEF backed Vilda at the time and only three of the 15 made it into the World Cup squad.
The coaches' statement also said that “several female members of the staff were forced to stand in the front row” and try “to make the public and players understand that they shared the stance of the RFEF president.”
Hermoso had also said that she was under pressure to make a statement in support of Rubiales.
She said in the same Instagram post late Friday: “I felt vulnerable and a victim of impulsive-driven, sexist, out-of-place act, without any consent on my part.”
Spanish sports minister Miquel Iceta told El Pais paper on Saturday that “as far as it depends on us these are the final hours of Rubiales” as the government plans to do whatever it can to remove him from the RFEF top.
Spain's governing sports body CSD is aiming to have him suspended by launching a complaint at the nation's administrative sports court TAD.
The CSD has asked the TAD to convene as early as Monday, and said that Rubiales could be suspended as soon as the TAD accepts the complaint and starts its probe.