Florida Classic in jeopardy as MEAC suspends fall sports due to COVID-19

The Florida Classic is in jeopardy after the MEAC announced it is suspending all fall sports competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced the rapid escalation of COVID-19 cases along the eastern seaboard heavily influenced the council’s decision as the data suggests that the African American and other minority communities are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
The conference plans to proceed with winter sports competitions as scheduled unless medical professionals advise otherwise.
No decision has been made whether fall sports will be moved to the 2021 spring semester.
“Obviously this is an arduous decision because everyone wants to have a fall season for student-athletes, fans and others,” MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis Thomas said. “Part of our responsibility is to ensure the mental and physical health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is paramount. It is imperative that everyone recognize that is our first and foremost responsibility.”
The Classic has been one of showcase rivalry games in the Historically Black Colleges and Universities featuring Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman since its inception in 1925 and it has been a part of Central Florida since the game was moved from Tampa to Camping World Stadium in 1997.
The last time the game wasn’t played was 1984 and there have been previous interruptions in 1983, 1954 and from 1933-1946.
Florida Citrus Sports announced in 2019 the Florida Classic averaged nearly 60,000 annual spectators since it moved to Orlando, with each game generating an estimated economic impact of $28 million for the Central Florida region.
FCS released a statement saying, “We will remain in close contact with our partners at both universities over the coming weeks and months and look forward to hosting the 41st edition of the Florida Blue Florida Classic when it is appropriate to do so.”
Bethune-Cookman football coach Terry Sims said he was told Thursday morning the season would be put on hold until league officials can determine whether it’s safe to play.
“I don’t know. It’s obviously the conference, and the presidents’ and chancellors’ decision,” Sims told the Orlando Sentinel. “They just called us and told us they were postponing it, so we don’t have a direction of not playing at all or playing in spring. We don’t know yet. We just know that we’re not lining up at the start of the season.
“One of the guys asked the question if there was a possibility of (playing) in the fall, but they won’t give us that information and obviously that’s probably not gonna happen because that’s the beginning of flu season.”
B-CU players were supposed to report to campus Aug. 1, about a week before the general student population, but Sims said all players will now report with the rest of the student body, which is scheduled to arrive on the Daytona campus in waves beginning Aug. 5.
“It effects some guys because some of them have been working very hard … getting ready to go,” Sims said. “But we talk to our guys all the time about being able to control stuff. You can’t worry about things you cannot control. We just have to wait until we’re given the green light to go and we’ll move forward from there.”
Sims said he does not know when practice will start or whether it will be held during the fall semester. He said he did not want to speculate whether there would be fall sports for the MEAC or if the entire schedule would be moved to the spring.
“I’m not saying either way. Right now, we’re dealing with this virus and it’s dangerous,” Sims said. “My biggest concern right now is the health and safety of our student athletes and our coaches and our support staff and, obviously, our fans. So I’m really not locked in on saying this is going to happen or not going to happen. We’re just focused on protocol and doing the things we have to do to keep everyone safe.”
Bethune-Cookman has five former Orlando Jones High players — running back Aaron Thompson, defensive back Terrell Ware, receiver Dacarri Allen, defensive tackle Bryan Moore and cornerback Jonathan Johnson — who will be impacted by the changes.
“Aww man, that’s tough. Even though they are student-athletes, I don’t think they’ve ever just been a student. They always had practices or weights or games, so being just a regular student is going to be foreign to them,” Jones coach Elijah Williams said. “I don’t know what I would have done if I was in school and they didn’t have sports … whew. That’s tough, just to say it lightly. They’re going to be in unfamiliar waters.”
Also from Central Florida, the B-CU roster features Laderrien Wilson, a senior from Kissimmee Osceola who is vying for the starting running back spot. He is joined by senior cornerback Henry Miller (Kissimmee Gateway), junior linebacker Devon Stubbs (Orlando Oak Ridge), senior long snapper Kendall Batt (Orlando Olympia), sophomore offensive lineman Travis Robinson (Daytona Beach Mainland), freshman defensive back Daniel Cooper (Kissimmee Osceola) and freshman linebacker Kelton Law (Ocoee).
FAMU’s 2020 signing day class included Orlando Dr. Phillips defensive back Tevin Griffey, the youngest son of baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., and another former Dr. Phillips player in offensive tackle Calvin Ashley, who transferred from Auburn. FAMU’s roster also features sophomore defensive back Yirmyah Yirmyah, senior long snapper Christian Mastramico (Oviedo Hagerty), junior defensive back Jelani Bland (Port Orange Spruce Creek), sophomore defensive end Keon James (Harmony), sophomore linebacker Makel McClenton (Sanford Seminole), senior receiver Andrew Davis (Mount Dora) and junior linebacker Rufus Barfield (Lake Nona).
The MEAC’s decision to suspends fall sports impacts UCF and several other Football Bowl Subdivision schools.
The Knights were set to host FAMU on Nov. 7, but they are now dealing with a canceled game for the third time in the past four seasons. Hurricanes wiped away games against North Carolina (2018) and Georgia Tech (2017). UCF still could lose nonconference games against the Tar Heels and Yellow Jackets if the ACC decides later this month not to play nonconference games.
“We have been made aware of the MEAC decision relative to fall sports,” UCF athletic director Danny White said. “We will monitor the landscape and consult with the American Athletic Conference regarding scheduling plans for the 2020 football season.”
UCF and other Florida schools may have difficulty replacing opponents if they decide to play nonconference games.
The MEAC has long been a willing football partner for nonconference matchups. The Knights have faced B-CC 16 times since 1981 and FAMU twice, including last season’s 62-0 win in the season opener.
UCF isn’t the only team in the state losing a game due to the MEAC’s decision.
USF was scheduled to host B-CU on Sept. 12 at Raymond James Stadium but the Bulls must now find a replacement.