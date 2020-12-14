Florida star Keyontae Johnson collapses during game, in critical condition

Florida Gators All-SEC forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court during the opening minutes of UF’s 83-71 loss Saturday morning at Florida State and was in critical but stable condition after being transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
Following the Gators’ seventh straight loss to their in-state rivals, coach Mike White did not address reporters and no further updates were available on Johnson’s condition, UF spokesman Denver Parler said.
White did share his thoughts on Twitter, writing, “Please keep praying for @Keyontae and his family. We all love him.”
White remained in Tallahassee with Johnson, who UF officials said would remain in the hospital overnight. Meanwhile, Florida players, assistant coaches and support staff returned to Gainesville by bus.
White, who has coached Johnson the past three seasons, was visibly shaken and teammates Noah Locke and Scottie Lewis cried after the 21-year-old forward exited the Gators’ huddle after a timeout, collapsed and subsequently was carried away on a stretcher by medical personnel.
Sophomore guard Tre Mann also shared his feelings on Twitter, writing, “I know you’re fighting bro God got you.”
Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton, 72, said Johnson’s collapse affected the Seminoles, too. Some players shed tears and several kneeled in prayer in the team huddle, Hamilton said.
“It had a really dramatic effect on my team,” Hamilton coach said. “Several of my players were crying and I wasn’t real sure, a couple of them were emotional to the point where I wasn’t sure how affected they would be in the game.
“So I can imagine if it affected our players in an emotional way, I can imagine what the situation was with his teammates.”
Johnson had just scored on an alley-oop dunk to give him five points and the Gators an 11-3 lead with 16:23 remaining in the first half. The No. 20 Seminoles responded by calling timeout.
When ESPNU’s broadcast resumed, play was delayed as medical staff surrounded the 6-foot-5, 229-pound Johnson.
Hamilton said he allowed White and the Gators to decide whether to continue the game.
“I told our staff I was going to let them make that decision,” Hamilton said. “It was totally up to them and whatever they thought was in the best interest of their team, then I would accept it and act accordingly. Our administration asked me, I just told them I would be OK with whatever they decided.
“It’s my understanding that they wanted to play.”
UF athletics director Scott Stricklin told the Orlando Sentinel he had spoke to White, but did not elaborate, saying the Gators coach would address the matter at the appropriate time.
Florida has faced health challenges this season, delaying its season opener due to COVID-19 cases. Johnson previously tested positive for COVID-19. Florida and the SEC established protocols for extensive tests, including heart screening, before a player with COVID-19 can be reinstated.
Another loss to FSU was secondary to a fallen teammate. The stunning turn of events clearly rattled the Gators and impacted their play.
An eight-point lead at the time of Johnson’s collapse soon became a double-digit deficit after a 17-0 Seminoles run. FSU (3-0) led 45-35 at halftime. A 3-pointer by sophomore guard Tre Mann cut the 'Noles lead to 50-41 early in the second half and would be the closest the Gators (3-1) would get without their leading scorer.
Johnson, a native of Norfolk, Va., entered the day with a scoring average of 19.7 points.
Sophomore guard Scottie Lewis led the Gators with 19 points — 13 in the first half — but had five turnovers. Mann finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four turnovers.
Highly touted Florida State freshman Scottie Barnes finished with a career-high 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and had five assists. Senior guard M.J. Walker ended with 17 points and was 12 of 12 from the free-throw line, while guard Anthony Polite finished with 14 points after struggling the season’s first two games.