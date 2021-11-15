Former 2-sport star Corey Dyches misses hoops, but he's emerging for Maryland football

In the moments after a Maryland interception, Corey Dyches chased the Iowa defensive back from behind and pounced on him to dislodge the football. The Hawkeyes recovered that fumble as the ball bounced onto the turf, but Dyches's former coach, Renard Johnson, watched that play and noticed a familiar burst of agility and that mind-set: "Oh, you got me. I'm going to get you back."
Johnson saw that instinctive response to turnovers throughout Dyches's four years at Potomac High. But all of Johnson's similar memories of his star player came on the basketball court. Dyches had that same quickness and coordination on the hardwood - and he has loved basketball longer than he's loved football - but the jump to the college level forced him to pick one. And Dyches chose the Terrapins for football.
This is the playing field where Dyches attracted major scholarship offers and where his coaches envision him having a successful career. Late last season, he switched from wide receiver to tight end, a position he had never even thought about playing, because Coach Michael Locksley's staff wanted to find ways for him to get more time on the field. So far this season, the sophomore has 16 catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns, and he's happy with the direction his athletic career veered.
But for years, Dyches managed both sports. He earned first-team All-Met honors in basketball alongside others who have gone on to play for college basketball powers, including Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams II at Michigan and Trevor Keels and Jeremy Roach at Duke. A few months earlier, Dyches received the same honor for his standout season as a receiver, becoming the first athlete to make first-team All-Met in football and basketball since 2006-07. During high school, juggling these sports at the college level seemed feasible because Dyches had done so his entire life.
"I never really thought it was a problem until my time started running out of high school, towards the end of the year," Dyches said. "I was second-guessing whether I wanted to go to college for football, and I was trying to find [out] if I could do both."
Dyches said he had an opportunity to walk on to the Maryland basketball team, but then he and his family realized how logistically difficult that would be. Basketball practices officially started a month ago, and by the time the Terps play in a potential bowl game, the basketball team will already be 10 games into its season. Both sports are year-round commitments at this level, so Dyches chose to focus on one.
Dyches says now that he enjoys both sports equally, but as a kid, basketball was "absolutely" his favorite, his mom, Dionne, said. "If you had told me that he would be playing football in college, I would have called you a liar," she said. "I never thought about it, because that's what we did. We were a basketball family." Football seemed like a secondary interest.
Dyches's mom grew up immersed in music - playing the piano and singing - and she had all three of her sons dabble in the creative arts. But she didn't want her preferences to supersede her sons' interests, so after she got divorced, she said: "I'm going to do this sports thing. I'm going to embrace it." She wanted her children to have positive mentors, and her uncle Allen Hall, who had a standout basketball career at Division II Davis & Elkins College, encouraged this path, too.
So Dyches played organized basketball beginning early in elementary school and until he enrolled at Maryland. He started football in about fourth grade, played one season as an offensive lineman and then took a short break before returning to his two-sport routine.
Johnson and Potomac football coach Ronnie Crump grew up together in the same neighborhood, so they each compromised at times when it came to Dyches's schedule. He made the varsity team for both sports as a freshman, and he'd miss the basketball preseason except for the tryout, then join the team in time for the start of the season. After Potomac lost in the football state final, an emotional end to Dyches's senior year, he scored 32 points with 23 rebounds in the basketball opener against C.H. Flowers four days later.
"Against a quality opponent like Flowers?" Johnson said. "And you didn't even practice? It's impossible. That's special."
Dyches loved football for its large crowds and the intensity, but he said he also liked the individualized vibe of basketball that seemed more "flashy." He was a 6-foot-2 guard, and his coach called him a physical, fearless player. The only problem was "you can't put up so many shots [when] you're catching so many footballs," Johnson said.
Dyches had more scholarship opportunities through football, and Crump still sees significant upside for his former receiver. Crump supports his players participating in multiple sports, but it also means that Dyches is still developing and has more potential.
"Some guys are elite coming out of high school and they max out," Crump said. "That's not going to happen with Corey."
When Dyches scored the first touchdown of his college career, he felt a rush of adrenaline. It had been nearly two years since he last reached the end zone. His mom watched from the stands and knew something seemed different about that play against Kent State. Usually, Dyches nods a few times quickly as his coaches relay instructions, but this time, he offered a single but focused nod before the play - a subtle nuance only a parent might notice.
Moments later, Dyches dove into the end zone, and his mom screamed uncontrollably. She wore her son's No. 84, so strangers nearby knew she must be his mom and congratulated her. She recorded the replay on the video board to immediately post on Instagram and Facebook. That touchdown came during the third quarter in the comfortable win over Kent State, but last week against Penn State, Dyches scored in a critical moment. His score set up the two-point conversion that tied the game early in the fourth quarter, prompting a similar outburst of excitement from Dyches's mom.
Dyches, the backup tight end behind senior Chigoziem Okonkwo, has noticed how much he has improved during his two seasons at Maryland, even with learning a new position. But that also makes him wonder about his other sport.
"I feel like if I had [gone to college] for basketball, I would have reached my potential," Dyches said. "That's the only thing I kind of regret not being able to do."
He's content with football, and Crump is confident that this was the right path for his future. Dyches still plays pickup with some of his Maryland teammates, noting, "We've got a bunch of hoopers." And he admits he misses basketball. He doesn't tell his mom that, because she said he never wants to worry her. But she can tell, too. He attends many of his 13-year-old brother's basketball games, offering support and encouraging him to take it seriously. And sometimes she'll hear him remind his brother: "It goes fast, and it won't last forever."