IRVING, Texas — As Tony Romo stays on the leaderboard of the Invited Celebrity Classic this weekend at Las Colinas Country Club, the former Cowboys quarterback is already thinking about the U.S. Open.
Romo said he plans to play in a USGA local qualifier on May 3 at the Odessa Country Club (Old Course). Romo last attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open in 2021. He shot a 3-over-75 in a local qualifier in Gunter, Texas. Romo was just two strokes short of making the playoff for the final spot to advance to the sectionals.
In 2020, Romo made it out of the local qualifier but didn’t get past the sectional.
“Had a really good spring,” Romo said of his golf game. “Got a lot of reps in, probably the most I’ve had leading up to this part of the year, where you could say the tournament season kind of starts in some ways. I feel ready. Body feels good. Back is always kind of a thing. (I’ve) had two back surgeries, but that feels strong right now. If that holds up, I think I’ll do all right this week.”
After the first round on Friday, Romo was tied with former LPGA star Annika Sorenstam for third place. Former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder held the lead with former NHL center Jeremy Roenick in second place.