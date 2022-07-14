FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III died from heat stroke last month.
The Collin County medical examiner’s office released the findings Monday, calling his death accidental.
Barber was found dead inside his Frisco apartment on June 1 by police who were making a welfare check.
He was 38.
According to the autopsy report, a bathtub faucet in Barber’s apartment was running when officers arrived and the unit’s thermostat was set to 91 degrees with the heat set to “on.”
“Mr. Barber was known to exercise in sauna-like conditions,” the coroner wrote in his report.
Police confirmed that family members had not heard from Barber for six days prior to the date his body was found.
Sources told the Star-Telegram last month that Barber’s decomposed body was found in the bathroom of his apartment and may have been there for several days.
Sources said police went to his apartment to do a welfare check after residents reported water leaking from his unit.
Barber’s father, Marion II, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that his son’s body had been badly decomposed by the time police found him.
“They are just using tissue as they dig further into the cause of death,” Marion II said last month. “They are ruling out things. They haven’t seen any trauma, no foul substances in his body. His lungs were in working order. The heart and veins around the heart were good. They are ruling things out. Right now, we are just waiting.”
The wait is over. And his family and friends can be at peace knowing that Barber’s death was ruled an accident.
Police noted in the incident report that Barber “was known to have a history of medical problems and mental health concerns.”
“There had been so much talk and so many rumors about the cause of death,” said Russell Flannigan, a close friend and father figure to Barber in Dallas. “This could have happened to anyone.”
Barber played seven years in the NFL, including six for the Cowboys, between 2005 and 2011. He also played for the Chicago Bears.
He was a Pro Bowler in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns in a season that he didn’t start a game for Dallas, splitting time with Julius Jones.
Barber finished his career with 4,780 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns.
He retired from the NFL before the start of the 2012 season.