PITTSBURGH — Clark Haggans, an outside linebacker who helped the Steelers win Super Bowl XL, has died at 46, according to a team spokesperson. No cause of death was immediately available for Haggans, a native of Torrance, California, who played for the Steelers from 2000-2007. A spokesperson at Colorado State, where Haggans played in college, said the linebacker died Monday in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Haggans was a fifth-round pick and totaled a career-high nine sacks in that 2005 season that culminated in the organization's fifth Super Bowl victory. In that game he had five tackles, a pass breakup and a sack.
He was best known as the bookend to Joey Porter, his college teammate, and finished his Steelers tenure with 32 1/2 sacks. Haggans went on to play four more seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and one with the San Francisco 49ers.
"Rest easy my guy," his former teammate William Gay wrote on Instagram with a photo of Haggans. "Steelers for life."
Haggans was inducted into the Colorado State Hall of Fame in 2015. He was the father of a son, Damon, and daughter, Alianna.