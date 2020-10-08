A BIG GAMBLE: In this Oct. 3 file photo, a general view of Philippe Chatrier Court appears as the roof is closed due to rain during the Novak Djokovic and Daniel Elahi Gala match on Day 7 at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. The Tennis Integrity Unit opened a match-fixing investigation involving a doubles match between Andreea Mitu and Patricia Mari against Yana Sizikova and Madison Brengle. Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo/REUTERS