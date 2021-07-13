Giannis powers Bucks to Game 3 victory

MILWAUKEE - While Giannis Antetokounmpo had played up to his "Greek Freak" nickname during the NBA Finals, healing from a hyperextended left knee at a freakish rate and defending and dunking like nothing was ever wrong, his personality had been absent from his performances. The jutted jaw, his cartoon villain snarl, any howls of emotions - they'd all been missing. Antetokounmpo played as well as any superstar should but had remained buttoned-up as his Milwaukee Bucks left Phoenix in a two-game hole.
On Sunday, though, Antetokounmpo returned home and looked more like himself, this time decorating his dominance with his trademark passion. Late in the third quarter, with Milwaukee on its way to a 120-100 win over the Suns in Game 3, Antetokounmpo lifted a high layup off the glass while absorbing contact. He celebrated by pumping his fist and curling his lip in a menacing way that showed that not only was he still in command, but he was finally comfortable in this series.
Antetokounmpo finished with 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, and as he did on that illustrative play - making his free throw - he stepped to the line all night without hearing a sped-up timer from mocking fans. Instead, he was serenaded with chants of "M-V-P." By no coincidence, he made 13 of 17 free throws, his best mark of the Finals so far.
Following their leader, the Bucks looked lively on their home court at Fiserv Forum. Guard Jrue Holiday scored 21 points and gave the Bucks a pulse from long distance, hitting 5 of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc. Milwaukee outscored Phoenix 54-40 in the paint and turned the Suns' best scorer into a pedestrian. Devin Booker scored only 10 points in 29 minutes; he spent most of the fourth quarter watching the blowout.
Teams in the NBA Finals should have a plan, and Milwaukee has implemented several so far - such as relying on defensive switches in Game 1, then doubling more in Game 2 - but the Bucks have also tried to embrace the randomness of basketball, harnessing it and trying to use it in their favor.
Before Game 2, Coach Mike Budenholzer was shown on the broadcast telling his players to "play random." Such encouragement became an easy target for postgame criticism after the Bucks lost. On Sunday, Budenholzer didn't shy away from his embrace of random basketball: "You just don't know how it's going to happen, and the randomness makes sport beautiful," he said. Throughout the first half, Milwaukee reveled in those scattered and fluky moments and created basketball artistry.
Even though Milwaukee's shooters wobbled from the 3-point arc, making only 5 of 18 attempts in the first half before finishing 14 for 36, one particularly errant jack from center Brook Lopez missed so badly that forward P.J. Tucker was the only one in position to save the ball from going out of bounds. And it just so happened that Antetokounmpo was thundering down the lane at the same time and arrived at his launching pad for a dunk just as Tucker sent in the pass.
And speaking of the Bucks' indispensable forward, Tucker could write tutorials on randomness with his hustling style of play. Four minutes before halftime, the Bucks went smaller and moved Tucker to the five, matching him up against Suns center Frank Kaminsky on one end and having him defend Booker on the other. Tucker harassed Booker on the perimeter and forced him to get rid of the ball, allowing a teammate to take and miss a shot. Antetokounmpo, unstoppable yet again while out in space, collected the rebound and pushed the ball for a one-man fast break.
But during the Bucks' game-changing 29-9 run to end the half, their greatest unplanned moment happened without Antetokounmpo. While the two-time MVP has shown up in these Finals, his most relied upon teammates have looked cautious and lifeless. That changed Sunday.
Holiday, using his size and tenacity at the guard spot, played a big factor in silencing Booker. With less than two minutes to play until halftime, Holiday stuffed Booker's layup attempt and started a fast break, sending a behind-the-back pass to forward Khris Middleton. When the ball returned back to the middle of the floor, Holiday dropped off a dime to fan favorite Bobby Portis for a slam - turning stand-up defense into random razzle-dazzle.