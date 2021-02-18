Girl wakes from coma after crash involving now-former Chiefs coach Britt Reid

INVESTIGATION: In this January 2020 file photo, then-Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid speaks to the media during the team's media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry in Aventura, Fla. While driving a pickup truck on Feb. 4, Reid struck two cars. He admitted to police he had 2-3, and the accident is under investigation. His contract with the Chiefs was not renewed. Mark Brown/Getty Images/Tribune News Service